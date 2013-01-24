Home
    StyleCare

    Auto-rotating airstyler

    HP8668/00
    • Soft curls, waves and volume with auto air curling Soft curls, waves and volume with auto air curling Soft curls, waves and volume with auto air curling
      Soft curls, waves and volume with auto air curling

      The new to the world auto-rotating airstyler comes with a unique curling attachment for soft curls and waves, with a round brush for a voluminous bouncy look and with a nozzle for gentle drying. A caring drying & styling experience. See all benefits

        Soft curls, waves and volume with auto air curling

        • Keratin Ceramic coating
        • Ionic
        • 800W
        • 3 attachments
        Automatic air curl attachment creates waves and soft curls

        Automatic air curl attachment creates waves and soft curls

        After you have dried your hair 80%, place a strand of hair on the opening of the air curl attachment. At a touch of a button, your strand of hair disappears into the curling chamber where it is dried and styled. A beautiful brushed out curl is released, for a gorgeous, natural look.

        50mm round brush adds volume and movement

        50mm round brush adds volume and movement

        The 50mm thermo brush is the perfect way to add volume, body and shine to your hair. Use on nearly-dry hair to create a beautiful salon blow dry at home.

        Prevents static for smooth, frizz free and shiny hair

        Prevents static for smooth, frizz free and shiny hair

        Charged negative ions eliminate static, condition the hair and smooth down the hair cuticles to intensify the hair’s shine and glossiness. The result is hair that is smooth, shiny and frizz-free.

        Protective ceramic coating with keratin infusion

        Protective ceramic coating with keratin infusion

        Protective ceramic coating with keratin infusion for better care of your hair.

        Narrow concentrator for focused airflow

        Narrow concentrator for focused airflow

        The concentrator of the airstyler works by focusing the airflow through the opening, onto specific areas, enabling a gentle drying experience. Recommended for pre-drying the hair and preparing it for styling.

        800W styling power for beautiful results

        800W styling power for beautiful results

        The Air Styler with 800W airflow for a gentle drying and styling. Achieve beautiful results every day.

        Cool shot to set your style

        Cool shot to set your style

        A cool air setting allows you to fix your style or to dry hair at relatively low temperature to minimize damage.

        The airstyler automatically rotates in both directions

        The airstyler automatically rotates in both directions

        The airstyler can be rotated in both directions, making it easy to handle and create a variety of styles.

        Swivel cord to prevent tangled wires

        Swivel cord to prevent tangled wires

        Useful swivel cord technology rotates the cord to prevent tangled wires.

        1.8 m cord for maximum flexibility

        1.8 m cord for maximum flexibility

        The airstyler is compact and fits better in your hand

        With an ergonomic design and a smaller handle size, the airstyler allows for an easier and more comfortable user experience.

        Technical Specifications

        • Attachments

          50mm round brush
          For volume & smooth shiny hair
          Nozzle
          For a focused airflow
          Unique AirCurl attachment
          For waves and soft curls

        • Caring technologies

          Keratin Ceramic
          Yes
          Ionic technology
          Yes

        • Ease of use

          Storage hook
          Yes
          Swivel cord
          Yes

        • Power

          Voltage
          220-240V
          Wattage
          800W

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

