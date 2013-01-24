Home
    Air Styler

    HP8656/00
    Multiple hairstyles with extra care
      Advanced Air Styler

      HP8656/00
      Multiple hairstyles with extra care

      Philips Air Styler Advanced for the easy hair styles everyday. The warm air is evenly distributed throughout the brush, while Ionic care helps your hair to shine more.

      Advanced Air Styler

      Multiple hairstyles with extra care

      Philips Air Styler Advanced for the easy hair styles everyday. The warm air is evenly distributed throughout the brush, while Ionic care helps your hair to shine more. See all benefits

      Multiple hairstyles with extra care

      Philips Air Styler Advanced for the easy hair styles everyday. The warm air is evenly distributed throughout the brush, while Ionic care helps your hair to shine more. See all benefits

      Advanced Air Styler

      Multiple hairstyles with extra care

      Philips Air Styler Advanced for the easy hair styles everyday. The warm air is evenly distributed throughout the brush, while Ionic care helps your hair to shine more. See all benefits

        Advanced

        Advanced

        Air Styler

        Multiple hairstyles with extra care

        • 5 styling attachments
        • Even heat distribution
        • Ionic care
        • ThermoProtect temperature
        More Care with ion conditioning for shiny, frizz-free hair

        More Care with ion conditioning for shiny, frizz-free hair

        Ionic conditioning enables anti-static drying. Charged negative ions eliminate static hair, condition the hair and smooth down the hair cuticles to intensify the hair's shine and glossiness. The result is smooth and frizz-free hair that shines beautifully.

        ThermoProtect temperature setting

        ThermoProtect temperature setting

        The ThermoProtect temperature setting provides the optimal drying temperature and gives additional protection from overheating the hair. With the same powerful airflow, you will get the best results in a caring way.

        Less overheating with Even Heat Distribution technology

        The Even Heat Distribution technology provides maximum protection for your hair from overheating and thus helps to keep it healthy-looking and shiny.

        5 attachments

        This Air Styler features 5 attachments to create different styles - from naturally straight look, to defined waves and volume at the roots.

        Ceramic coated brushes for more care

        The brushes have a ceramic coating, to prevent overdrying. It helps spread the heat more evenly and avoids hot spots on the hair, which lead to overheating and overdrying of the hair.

        Three flexible heat and speed settings for more control

        The speed and heat required can be easily adjusted to create the perfect end result. Three flexible settings ensure precise and tailored styling.

        Cool air setting for gentle drying

        The Cool air setting uses low heat to gently dry your hair. It works especially well with fine, dry or damaged hair.

        Paddle straightening brush for naturally straight look

        The paddle-shaped straightening brush is designed to help you create naturally straight look in one go.

        38 mm ThermoBrush for smooth styles and waves

        The ThermoBrush has an extra wide diameter of 38 mm. The width of the barrel makes it the perfect styling tool for creating smooth styles and waves.

        30 mm retractable bristle brush for defined waves

        The 30 mm brush with retractable bristles is designed for the easy styling. Turn the tip of the brush and slide it out for defined waves.

        Narrow concentrator for focused airflow

        Use the narrow concentrator for the focused airflow for precise styling or touch-ups.

        Volumizer for more volume at the roots

        Create the volume at the roots with a specially designed volumizer attachment.

        Technical Specifications

        • Caring technologies

          EHD technology
          Yes
          Ion technology
          Yes
          Ceramic coating of brushes
          Yes
          ThermoProtect
          Yes

        • Attachments

          Paddle straightening brush
          For naturally straight looks
          38 mm ThermoBrush
          For smooth styles and waves
          Retractable bristle brush
          For tangle free waves & curls
          Nozzle
          For a focused airflow
          Volumizer
          For volume at the roots

        • Ease of use

          Cable length
          2m
          Storage hook
          Yes

        • Technical specifications

          Number of heat settings
          3

        • Service

          2-year worldwide warranty
          Yes

        • Power

          Voltage
          220-240V
          Wattage
          1000W

