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Discontinued

Easy Natural Curler

BHH777/00

4

| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

Easily create beautiful natural curls

Philips Easy Natural Curler makes it easy to create beautiful curls even at the back of your head. Its unique Tulip shape and clever plates hold the hair strand while styling, enabling you to create curls in one simple movement.

See all benefits

Even at the back of your head

Easily create beautiful natural curls

  • Tulip shape

  • One touch clip and curl

  • Heat safe design

  • Light and compact

Uniquely designed for creating beautiful, natural curls

Uniquely designed for creating beautiful, natural curls

Philips Easy Natural Curler has a unique Tulip shape for creating stylish, natural curls like no effort went into it.

Automatic clip for curling with just one hand

Automatic clip for curling with just one hand

The Philips Easy Natural Curler’s clip and curl plates automatically clip and hold the hair strand while styling, so you can curl in a single movement and with just one hand.

Protects against accidental burns

Protects against accidental burns

As the styling plates are protected from touching, you don't have to worry about getting accidental burns.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

5
3
2
1

16/11/2016

Singapore

Singapore

Great for beginners!

I think this product is meant for those who have short to medium length hair. The biggest constraint is the size of the curler. You can only grab a really small section of your hair and this takes up a bit of time. The ceramic plate makes it really easy to style. You can just slide it all the way to the ends and curl your hair. I'm glad that I don't have to worry about accidentally burning my hands and face while curling my hair. Lolsss

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for BHH777/03 Easy Natural Curler

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for BHH777/03 Easy Natural Curler

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Disclaimers

  1. Tested in 2014.