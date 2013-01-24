MoistureProtect Sensor

The truly innovative Infrared MoistureProtect technology continuously monitors and adapts the drying temperature to match your hair' drying needs. The intelligent sensor measures your hair’s surface temperature 4000 times in one drying session, and adjusts the heat to prevent moisture loss and cuticle damage. With ultimate moisture retention, your hair gets our best shine and softness. You can switch on/off the sensor upon your needs.