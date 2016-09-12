Search terms

    StyleCare

    Sublime Ends Curler

    BHB871/00
      StyleCare Sublime Ends Curler

      BHB871/00
      Put your curls in the spotlight

      Sublime Ends Curler is our first curler designed to protect your fragile ends when you style. Thanks to our premier SplitStop Technology you can create those natural looking curls without worry so hide no more and step into the spotlight! See all benefits

      StyleCare Sublime Ends Curler

        StyleCare

        StyleCare

        Sublime Ends Curler

        Put your curls in the spotlight

        Up to 95% split free-ends*

        • 13mm - 25mm conical barrel
        • SplitStop Technology
        • Keratin infusion
        • Digital temperature settings

        Technical Specifications

        • Technical specifications

          Cord length
          1.8 m
          Voltage
          Worldwide V
          Heat-up time
          45 sec
          Barrel coating
          Keratin Ceramic
          Barrel size
          13-25mm
          Number of heat settings
          9
          Temperature range
          130 °C - 210 °C
          Type of temperature control
          LCD

        • Features

          Auto shut-off
          after 60 min
          Key lock
          Yes
          Swivel cord
          Yes
          Resting stand
          Yes

        • Service

          2-year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

            • after 2 years of simulated curling usages at 180°C of average European, split free hair

