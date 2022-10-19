The nipple shape allows secure latch and the ribbed texture helps prevents collapse for uninterrupted, comfortable feeding.
Compatible range from breastfeeding to cup
Mix and match our breast pump, bottle and cup parts, and create the product that works for you, when you need it!
A range of flow rates are available for your growing baby
Philips Avent Anti-colic nipples are available in different flow rates, to keep up with your baby’s growth. We recommend replacing nipples every 3 months for hygiene reasons. Use Philips Avent Anti-colic bottles only with Philips Avent Anti-colic nipples.
This nipple is BPA free
Philips Avent anti-colic nipple is made of BPA free material (silicone).
*At 2 weeks of age, babies fed with a Philips Avent bottle showed less colic, and significantly less fussing at night compared to babies fed with another competitor bottle.
*Nipple design proven to prevent nipple collapse and associated air ingestion and feeding interruptions.
*What colic is, and how it affects babies? Colic is caused in part by swallowing air while feeding, which creates discomfort in a baby’s digestive system. Symptoms include crying, fussing, gassiness and spit-up.
