    Anti colic teat banner
    186 reviews

    Avent Anti-colic nipple

    Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*

    Designed to reduce gas

    Our Anti-colic teat flow 3 has an integrated valve that sends the air away from the baby's tummy, and is recommended for babies aged 3 months and up.

    Standard product photograph Alternative product photograph

    How to choose

    Selecting your flow rate

    As your baby grows, the teat that is best for them will probably change too. The age indication will help guide you, but always follow your baby's lead.

    Higher flow

    Does your baby seem frustrated or fall asleep during feeds?

    It may be time to try a higher flow rate teat.

    Lower flow

    Is your baby gulping or is milk leaking from their mouth?

    A teat with a lower flow rate will help them keep pace.

    Product sheet
    Feature image

    Nipple shape and ribbed texture prevents collapse

    The nipple shape allows secure latch and the ribbed texture helps prevents collapse for uninterrupted, comfortable feeding.

    Feature image

    Nipple shape designed for secure latch

    The nipple is designed not to collapse, for a secure latch and uninterrupted feeding.

    Feature image

    Compatible range from breastfeeding to cup

    Mix and match our breast pump, bottle and cup parts, and create the product that works for you, when you need it!

    Feature image

    A range of flow rates are available for your growing baby

    Philips Avent Anti-colic nipples are available in different flow rates, to keep up with your baby’s growth. We recommend replacing nipples every 3 months for hygiene reasons. Use Philips Avent Anti-colic bottles only with Philips Avent Anti-colic nipples.

    Feature image

    This nipple is BPA free

    Philips Avent anti-colic nipple is made of BPA free material (silicone).

    Reviews

    Disclaimers

    * At 2 weeks of age, babies fed with a Philips Avent bottle showed less colic, and significantly less fussing at night compared to babies fed with another competitor bottle.
    * Nipple design proven to prevent nipple collapse and associated air ingestion and feeding interruptions.
    * What colic is, and how it affects babies? Colic is caused in part by swallowing air while feeding, which creates discomfort in a baby’s digestive system. Symptoms include crying, fussing, gassiness and spit-up.

