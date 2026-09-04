Philips Support Why are Avent teats and soothers made of silicon instead of latex?

The advantages of Silicone compared to Latex:

Highly transparent, for a natural and hygienic aspect

Suitable for people with a latex allergy

Silicone rubber is more durable than latex rubber

Sturdy - hard for baby to bite through

Tasteless and odourless - makes breast feeding compatibility easier. Latex smells and tastes of rubber, and can cause the baby to reject mum's breast

Can be sterilised using boiling water, steam or cold water method

Microwave resistant and dishwasher-proof