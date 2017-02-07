2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
Discontinued
GC506/30
Crease free clothes every day
The new Philips DailyTouch garment steamer is designed for easy crease removal every day. Just hang your clothes in the integrated hanger and see how quickly steam releases the creases while going over with the steamer head.
Ironing brand
1600 W
Adjustable pole with hanger
2 steam levels
Pleat maker, glove
Powerful continuous steam is blown through the nozzles, enabling you to remove creases with only a few strokes.
Set your preferred steam level for optimal results on different kinds of garments.
The special ergonomic steamer head has an XL steam plate which helps you achieve results quickly.
Awards
2.8
of 5
19
Reviews
Nitin
07/02/2017
Australia
Verified buyer
A must have
A product which is easy and convenient to use. A must have product..
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DailyTouch GC506/30 Garment Steamer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DailyTouch GC506/30 Garment Steamer
Serena65
05/02/2017
Australia
Verified buyer
Great product
I love this machine especially with the crease maker, excellent for shirts and pants. only problem with it is the short power lead.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DailyTouch GC506/30 Garment Steamer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DailyTouch GC506/30 Garment Steamer
DesignerDan
27/11/2016
Australia
Verified buyer
Powerful Steam and Intuitive design
As a product designer I've always been quite fond of the philips range. The price for quality is great but it is a little more than just that for myself. This steamer fantastic for 'quick jobs' when it comes to touching up those little stand out wrinkles where one can't justify the effort setting up the ironing board for. Ongoing maintenance of a product is usually where the ratings drop on my radar, however not in this case. The steamer is straight forward to re-fill with water and clean once every 2-3 months. Additionally, the nozzle does have build up of lint from the clothes that are steamed which can be simply wiped off with a tissue. The only pain I have with this product is the limited degree of movement for the tube. At times the desired angle cannot be achieved, however this is inevitable (at this present era). I understand that it should not kink easily or else it will block the steam, whilst being as flexible as possible for the end user. Having worked with tubing aspects in my field, I understand the struggles to overcome such an issue and I wont let this pit fall ruin the overall rating/review.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DailyTouch GC506/30 Garment Steamer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DailyTouch GC506/30 Garment Steamer