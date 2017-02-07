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  • Standard Product Photo Philips DailyTouch Garment Steamer
  • Standard Product Photo Philips DailyTouch Garment Steamer

Discontinued

DailyTouchGarment Steamer

GC506/30

2.8

| (19) Reviews

1 award

Crease free clothes every day

The new Philips DailyTouch garment steamer is designed for easy crease removal every day. Just hang your clothes in the integrated hanger and see how quickly steam releases the creases while going over with the steamer head.

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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

Ironing brand

With powerful continuous steam and steam settings

Crease free clothes every day

  • 1600 W

  • Adjustable pole with hanger

  • 2 steam levels

  • Pleat maker, glove

Powerful continuous steam

Powerful continuous steam

Powerful continuous steam is blown through the nozzles, enabling you to remove creases with only a few strokes.

2 steam levels

2 steam levels

Set your preferred steam level for optimal results on different kinds of garments.

XL steam plate for quick results

XL steam plate for quick results

The special ergonomic steamer head has an XL steam plate which helps you achieve results quickly.

Technical Specifications

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Awards

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

2.8

of 5

19

Reviews

07/02/2017

Australia

Australia

Verified buyer

A must have

A product which is easy and convenient to use. A must have product..

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DailyTouch GC506/30 Garment Steamer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DailyTouch GC506/30 Garment Steamer

05/02/2017

Australia

Australia

Verified buyer

Great product

I love this machine especially with the crease maker, excellent for shirts and pants. only problem with it is the short power lead.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DailyTouch GC506/30 Garment Steamer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DailyTouch GC506/30 Garment Steamer

27/11/2016

Australia

Australia

Verified buyer

Powerful Steam and Intuitive design

As a product designer I've always been quite fond of the philips range. The price for quality is great but it is a little more than just that for myself. This steamer fantastic for 'quick jobs' when it comes to touching up those little stand out wrinkles where one can't justify the effort setting up the ironing board for. Ongoing maintenance of a product is usually where the ratings drop on my radar, however not in this case. The steamer is straight forward to re-fill with water and clean once every 2-3 months. Additionally, the nozzle does have build up of lint from the clothes that are steamed which can be simply wiped off with a tissue. The only pain I have with this product is the limited degree of movement for the tube. At times the desired angle cannot be achieved, however this is inevitable (at this present era). I understand that it should not kink easily or else it will block the steam, whilst being as flexible as possible for the end user. Having worked with tubing aspects in my field, I understand the struggles to overcome such an issue and I wont let this pit fall ruin the overall rating/review.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DailyTouch GC506/30 Garment Steamer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DailyTouch GC506/30 Garment Steamer

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