    DailyTouch

    Garment Steamer

    GC506/30
    • Crease free clothes every day Crease free clothes every day Crease free clothes every day
      The new Philips DailyTouch garment steamer is designed for easy crease removal every day. Just hang your clothes in the integrated hanger and see how quickly steam releases the creases while going over with the steamer head. See all benefits

        DailyTouch

        DailyTouch

        Garment Steamer

        Crease free clothes every day

        With powerful continuous steam and steam settings

        • 1600 W
        • Adjustable pole with hanger
        • 2 steam levels
        • Pleat maker, glove
        Powerful continuous steam

        Powerful continuous steam

        Powerful continuous steam is blown through the nozzles, enabling you to remove creases with only a few strokes.

        2 steam levels

        2 steam levels

        Set your preferred steam level for optimal results on different kinds of garments.

        XL steam plate for quick results

        XL steam plate for quick results

        The special ergonomic steamer head has an XL steam plate which helps you achieve results quickly.

        Special garment hanger

        Special garment hanger

        Special garment hanger lets you easily hang your garments like shirts, dresses and trousers while using the steamer.

        Adjustable pole

        Adjustable pole

        Integrated adjustable pole for hanging your garments while using the steamer. It is collapsible for easy storage.

        Large detachable water tank

        Large detachable water tank

        Large, detachable, transparent water tank suitable for 30 minutes of steaming. Easy refill with large filling hole.

        PVC free silicon steam hose

        PVC free silicon steam hose

        The steam hose is made of silicon material which is the safe and healthy choice for use with steam. As the safety and health of your family is important, no PVC is used in the steam hose.

        Safe to use on delicate fabrics, like silk

        Safe to use on delicate fabrics, like silk

        The steamer is safe to use on all fabrics. It is a great solution for delicate fabrics like silk.

        Glove for extra protection during steaming

        Glove for extra protection during steaming

        Included is a glove that protects your hand during steaming.

        Pleats made easy with pleat making accessory

        Pleats made easy with pleat making accessory

        Pleats made easy with pleat making accessory.

        Technical Specifications

        • Fast & powerful crease removal

          Power
          1600  W
          Continuous steam output
          33  g/min
          Steam output control
          2 settings
          XL steam plate
          Yes

        • Easy to use

          Filling and emptying water
          Detachable water tank
          Refill any time
          Yes
          Power cord length
          1.6  m
          Hose length
          1.3  m
          Safe for all fabrics
          Even for delicates like silks
          Water tank capacity
          1400  ml
          Heat up time
          <1  min

        • Sustainability

          Silicon steam hose
          Yes

        • Calc management

          Suitable for tap water
          Yes

        • Technical specifications

          Voltage
          220 - 240  V

        • Accessories

          Garment hanger
          Yes
          Adjustable pole
          Yes
          Glove for extra protection
          Yes
          Pleat maker
          Yes

