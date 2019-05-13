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Discontinued

ClearTouch AirGarment Steamer

GC562/30

3.9

| (8) Reviews

1 award

Revive your delicate clothes with steam

New ClearTouch Air garment steamer gives you better ironing results in one go, thanks to the innovative AirStretch technology and powerful steam. The suction gently stretches your clothes for safe and easy crease removal.

See all benefits
Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

Ironing brand

With innovative AirStretch technology

Revive your delicate clothes with steam

  • 2000W, AirStretch Technology

  • Hang&lock

  • 3 steam levels

  • SmartFlow steam plate

AirStretch technology for better ironing results in one go

AirStretch technology for better ironing results in one go

Achieve better ironing results faster, with air suction. This innovative AirStretch technology uses adjustable suction force to gently pull and stretch the garment while keeping it close for deeper steam penetration. This combination helps you to achieve great ironing results with only one hand.

SmartFlow heated steam plate for great results

SmartFlow heated steam plate for great results

SmartFlow technology ensures great ironing results as the optimized steam flow heats up the steam plate. This keeps the steam plate at an optimal, safe temperature for all fabrics while effectively preventing wet spots. It features a coating that enables good gliding and corrosion resistance.

Unique Hang&Lock for stability during steaming

Unique Hang&Lock for stability during steaming

Unique Hang&Lock feature locks the garment hanger and enables stability for more convenient steaming - even with your own hanger.

Technical Specifications

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Awards

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.9

of 5

8

Reviews

1

13/05/2019

Australia

Australia

Philips GC562/30 CleanTouch Air Garment Steamer

Love this product. High level of steam compared to other Phillips steamers. love the technology of the suction used when steaming. It makes steaming must faster and easier. it has also pleat accessory which is very handy.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ClearTouch Air GC562/30 Garment Steamer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ClearTouch Air GC562/30 Garment Steamer

20/05/2016

Australia

Australia

Love buying clothes; and love this product

I've spent so much money on dry cleaners. And this is my saviour!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ClearTouch Air GC562/30 Garment Steamer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ClearTouch Air GC562/30 Garment Steamer

20/03/2016

Australia

Australia

The best steamer I've used.

I've tried a few low to med end steamers and this one is by far the best. Performance, looks and ease of use ticked my boxes. No need for a fimsy hanger, use your own and its by far better. Honestly.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ClearTouch Air GC562/30 Garment Steamer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ClearTouch Air GC562/30 Garment Steamer

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Disclaimers

  1. Tested by external body for bacteria types Escherichia coli 8099, Staphylicoccus aureus ATCC 6538, Canidia albicans ATCC 10231with 8 minutes steaming time.