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    • Better crease removal at the touch of your hand Better crease removal at the touch of your hand Better crease removal at the touch of your hand

      Steam&Go 2-in-1 Handheld garment steamer

      GC332/60

      Overall rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews
      1 award

      Better crease removal at the touch of your hand

      This handheld garment steamer is ideal for last moment touch-ups and difficult to iron clothes. Easy to use and quick, it is the perfect addition to your iron. This model has a heated plate and 2-in-1 function enabling horizontal steaming.

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      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $119.00

      Steam&Go 2-in-1 Handheld garment steamer

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      Better crease removal at the touch of your hand

      2-in-1: Vertical and horizontal steaming

      • 1200 W
      • Heated plate
      • Automatic continuous steam
      • Brush and storage pouch
      2-in-1: vertical and horizontal steaming function

      2-in-1: vertical and horizontal steaming function

      2-in-1 vertical and horizontal steaming function allows you to achieve even better results with your garment steamer. Steam your clothes vertically without using an ironing board, or give them a really crisp touch by steaming horizontally on any straight surface around you. Due to it's unique internal design this Steam&Go 2-in-1 will generate powerful continuous steam even in horizontal position, so now you can also steam your soft furniture and bed linen.

      SmartFlow heated steam plate for great results

      SmartFlow heated steam plate for great results

      SmartFlow technology ensures great ironing results as the optimized steam flow heats up the steam plate. This keeps the steam plate at an optimal, safe temperature for all fabrics while effectively preventing wet spots. It features a coating that enables good gliding and corrosion resistance.

      Automatic continuous steam delivered by electric pump

      Automatic continuous steam delivered by electric pump

      Electric pump provides continuous steam for easy and quick crease removal.

      Safe to use on delicate fabrics, like silk

      Safe to use on delicate fabrics, like silk

      The steamer is safe to use on all fabrics. It is a great solution for delicate fabrics like silk.

      No ironing board needed

      No ironing board needed

      By using the steamer you do not need an ironing board anymore, which makes ironing hassle-free.

      Detachable water tank for easier filling

      Detachable water tank for easier filling

      Detachable water tank for easier filling.

      Fast heat up time

      Fast heat up time

      The steamer is ready to use within seconds.

      Ergonomic design for handheld operation

      Ergonomic design for handheld operation

      The handheld steamer is light and comfortable to use thanks to the ergonomic and compact design. Just press the trigger and quickly remove creases with continuous steam.

      Steam kills up to 99.9% of bacteria*

      Steam kills up to 99.9% of bacteria*

      Hot steam kills up to 99.9% of bacteria on clothes and helps delaying washing or dry cleaning*.

      Removes cigarette, food and body odors

      Removes cigarette, food and body odors

      Powerful steam removes cigarette, food and body odors.

      Brush accessory for a smooth finish

      Brush accessory for a smooth finish

      Use the brush accessory with thicker garments like coats for better steam penetration and a smoother finish.

      Exclusive storage bag for easy storage

      Exclusive storage bag for easy storage

      Use the supplied storage bag to store the handheld steamer after usage or to take along with you during your travels.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Brush
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        220-240  V

      • Weight and dimensions

        Weight of iron
        0.72  kg
        Packaging dimensions (WxHxL)
        38 x 12 x 15  cm
        Product dimensions (WxHxL)
        34.7 x 12.5 x 9.5  cm

      • Easy to use

        Refill any time
        Yes
        Heat up time
        < 1  minute(s)
        Safe for all fabrics
        Even for delicates like silks
        Water tank capacity
        60  ml
        Power cord length
        2  m

      • Fast & powerful crease removal

        Continuous steam output
        24  g/min
        Power
        1200  W
        Vertical steaming
        Yes
        SmartFlow steam plate
        Yes

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      • * Tested by external body for bacteria types Escherichia coli 8099, Staphylicoccus aureus ATCC 6538, Canidia albicans ATCC 10231with 8 minutes steaming time.

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