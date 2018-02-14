Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • Effortless crease removal from top to bottom Effortless crease removal from top to bottom Effortless crease removal from top to bottom

      ComfortTouch Garment Steamer

      GC557/30

      Effortless crease removal from top to bottom

      Our new ComfortTouch garment steamer removes wrinkles and refreshes fabrics. With innovative FlexHead and an extra-long StyleBoard, clothes will be wrinkle free from top to bottom with maximum ease and efficiency.

      See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Similar products

      See all Garment Steamer

      Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

      All your needs covered in one purchase

      Bundle price

      Skip this

      Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

      Add accessories

      This product
      ComfortTouch
      - {discount-value}

      ComfortTouch

      Garment Steamer

      Total

      recurring payment

      Register

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      Effortless crease removal from top to bottom

      with FlexHead and extra-long StyleBoard

      • FlexHead
      • StyleBoard
      • 2000W
      • 5 steam settings
      Automatically switches to standby mode for peace of mind

      Automatically switches to standby mode for peace of mind

      The steamer automatically switches to standby mode when the water tank is empty, so you have peace of mind even if you forget to switch it off.

      Safe on all ironable fabrics, no burns guaranteed

      Safe on all ironable fabrics, no burns guaranteed

      The steamer is safe to use on all ironable fabrics and garments. The steam plate can be safely pressed against any clothing with no risk of burning – a great solution for delicate fabrics, like silk.

      Easy Rinse descaling for years of effective use

      Easy Rinse descaling for years of effective use

      Prolong the lifetime of your appliance by using the Easy Rinse descaling function regularly.

      PVC free silicon steam hose

      PVC free silicon steam hose

      The steam hose is made of silicon material which is the safe and healthy choice for use with steam. As the safety and health of your family is important, no PVC is used in the steam hose.

      Powerful continuous steam for fast crease removal

      Powerful continuous steam for fast crease removal

      Powerful continuous steam is blown through the nozzles, enabling you to remove creases with only a few strokes.

      Fabric brush for deeper steam penetration on thick garments

      Fabric brush for deeper steam penetration on thick garments

      Use the brush accessory with thicker garments like coats for better steam penetration and a smoother finish.

      5 steam settings for different kinds of fabric

      5 steam settings for different kinds of fabric

      Set your preferred steam setting for optimal results on different fabric. Use low steam for thinner fabrics and a more powerful setting for thicker fabrics and coats.

      Hang&Lock keeps your hanger securely in place

      Hang&Lock keeps your hanger securely in place

      Our unique Hang&Lock feature holds your clothes hanger in place for convenient steaming. It prevents the hanger from swinging or falling off.

      Continuous steam removes odors and kills 99.9%* of bacteria

      Continuous steam removes odors and kills 99.9%* of bacteria

      Hot steam refreshes your clothes and kills up to 99.9% of bacteria*. Less frequent washing and dry cleaning saves time and money, and helps clothes last longer.

      Extra-long StyleBoard for better results from top to bottom

      An extra long StyleBoard provides reliable support during steaming. Simply press the fabric between the steam plate and board for easier steaming with crisp results from top to bottom.

      With FlexHead to easily reach the bottom of garments

      Innovative FlexHead lets you steam the bottom of garments easily, with less bending and kneeling. The flexible steam plate ensures maximum contact with the fabric so less steam escapes for efficient results.

      Technical Specifications

      • Board cover

        Top layer
        100% Cotton

      • Support for ironing

        StyleBoard
        Yes

      • Design

        Color
        White & Purple Magic

      • Easy to use

        Safe on all ironable fabrics
        Even delicates like silk
        Water tank capacity
        1800  ml
        Detachable water tank
        Yes
        Power cord length
        1.6  m
        Hose length
        1.3  m
        Hang&Lock
        Yes
        Silicone steam hose
        Yes
        Auto shut off
        Yes

      • Accessories included

        Brush
        Yes
        Garment hanger
        Yes
        Glove for extra protection
        Yes
        Adjustable double pole
        Yes

      • Guarantee

        2 year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Technology

        FlexHead
        Yes

      • Fast crease removal

        Power
        Max 2000  W
        Continuous steam
        up to 40  g/min
        Voltage
        220 - 240  V
        Ready to use
        <1  minute(s)
        Variable steam
        5  levels

      • Scale management

        Descaling and cleaning
        Easy Rinse

      • Size and weight

        Packaging dimensions (WxHxL)
        37x46x64.5  cm
        Product dimensions (WxHxL)
        33x173x37  cm

      Badge-D2C

      Get support for this product

      Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

      Suggested products

      Recently viewed products

      Awards

      Reviews

      Be the first to review this item

      • Tested by external body for bacteria types Escherichia coli 8099, Staphylicoccus aureus ATCC 6538, Canidia albicans ATCC 10231 with 1 minute steaming time.

      Payment

      We accept the following payment methods:

      Visa - payment method
      MasterCard - payment method
      PayPal - payment method

      Help with your online order

      Online Store Support
      Terms and conditions
      Search order
      © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

      Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.