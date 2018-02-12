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    • Easy crease removal every day Easy crease removal every day Easy crease removal every day

      EasyTouch Plus Garment Steamer

      GC518/20

      Easy crease removal every day

      Philips EasyTouch Plus garment steamer is designed for easy crease removal every day. With a wide range of essential steaming solutions, it is a perfect appliance for quick touch-ups, delicate and difficult to iron clothes.

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      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $149.00

      EasyTouch Plus Garment Steamer

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      Easy crease removal every day

      Thanks to essential steaming solutions

      • 1600W, 32g/min
      • 5 steam settings
      • 1.6L Detachable tank
      Cover more in one stroke with 25% larger* steam plate

      Cover more in one stroke with 25% larger* steam plate

      This EasyTouch Plus steamer is equipped with 25% larger steam plate* compared to the predecessor models. This allows you to cover more fabric area in one stroke and therefore you can be more efficient in steaming your garment.

      5 steam levels for different types of fabric

      5 steam levels for different types of fabric

      Set your preferred steam level for optimal results on different kinds of garments.

      Adjustable pole for various height settings

      Adjustable pole for various height settings

      Integrated adjustable pole for hanging your garments while using the steamer. It is collapsible for easy storage.

      Special garment hanger

      Special garment hanger

      Special garment hanger lets you easily hang your garments like shirts, dresses and trousers while using the steamer.

      Glove for extra protection during steaming

      Glove for extra protection during steaming

      Included is a glove that protects your hand during steaming.

      Easy de-calc function for longer product lifetime

      Easy de-calc function for longer product lifetime

      Prolong the lifetime of your appliance by using the Easy de-calc descaling function regularly.

      Fabric brush for deeper steam penetration on thick garments

      Fabric brush for deeper steam penetration on thick garments

      Use the brush accessory with thicker garments like coats for better steam penetration and a smoother finish.

      Large detachable water tank for easy refill anytime

      Large detachable water tank for easy refill anytime

      Large, detchable, transparent water tank suitable for a lond steaming sessions. Easy refill with large filling hole.

      Pleats made easy with pleat making accessory

      Pleats made easy with pleat making accessory

      Pleats make easy with pleat making accessory.

      Powerful continuous steam for efficient wrinkle removal

      Powerful continuous steam for efficient wrinkle removal

      Powerful continuous steam is blown through the nozzles, enabling you to remove creases with only a few strokes.

      Safe to use on all garments

      Safe to use on all garments

      The steamer is safe to use on all fabrics. It is a great solution for delicate fabrics like silk and cashmere.

      Technical Specifications

      • Easy to use

        Safe on all ironable fabrics
        Even delicates like silk
        Water tank capacity
        1600  ml
        Detachable water tank
        Yes
        Tap water suitable
        Yes
        Integrated power plug
        Yes
        Silicone steam hose
        Yes

      • Accessories included

        Brush
        Yes
        Glove for extra protection
        Yes
        Pleat maker
        Yes
        Adjustable double pole
        Yes
        Garment hanger w trouser clips
        Yes

      • Guarantee

        2 year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Fast crease removal

        Power
        1600  W
        Continuous steam
        32  g/min
        Vertical steam
        Yes
        Voltage
        220-240  V
        Variable steam levels
        Yes
        Ready to use
        <1  minute(s)
        Variable steam
        5  levels

      • Green efficiency

        Product packaging
        100% recycable
        User manual
        100% recycled paper

      • Scale management

        Descaling and cleaning
        Easy De-calc

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      • Compared to the predessesor model GC506

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