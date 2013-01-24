Home
    EasyTouch Plus

    Garment Steamer

    GC518/20
    Easy crease removal every day
      EasyTouch Plus Garment Steamer

      GC518/20
      Easy crease removal every day

      Philips EasyTouch Plus garment steamer is designed for easy crease removal every day. With a wide range of essential steaming solutions, it is a perfect appliance for quick touch-ups, delicate and difficult to iron clothes.

        Easy crease removal every day

        Thanks to essential steaming solutions

        • 1600W, 32g/min
        • 5 steam settings
        • 1.6L Detachable tank
        Cover more in one stroke with 25% larger* steam plate

        Cover more in one stroke with 25% larger* steam plate

        This EasyTouch Plus steamer is equipped with 25% larger steam plate* compared to the predecessor models. This allows you to cover more fabric area in one stroke and therefore you can be more efficient in steaming your garment.

        5 steam levels for different types of fabric

        5 steam levels for different types of fabric

        Set your preferred steam level for optimal results on different kinds of garments.

        Adjustable pole for various height settings

        Adjustable pole for various height settings

        Integrated adjustable pole for hanging your garments while using the steamer. It is collapsible for easy storage.

        Special garment hanger

        Special garment hanger

        Special garment hanger lets you easily hang your garments like shirts, dresses and trousers while using the steamer.

        Glove for extra protection during steaming

        Glove for extra protection during steaming

        Included is a glove that protects your hand during steaming.

        Easy de-calc function for longer product lifetime

        Easy de-calc function for longer product lifetime

        Prolong the lifetime of your appliance by using the Easy de-calc descaling function regularly.

        Fabric brush for deeper steam penetration on thick garments

        Fabric brush for deeper steam penetration on thick garments

        Use the brush accessory with thicker garments like coats for better steam penetration and a smoother finish.

        Large detachable water tank for easy refill anytime

        Large detachable water tank for easy refill anytime

        Large, detchable, transparent water tank suitable for a lond steaming sessions. Easy refill with large filling hole.

        Pleats made easy with pleat making accessory

        Pleats made easy with pleat making accessory

        Pleats make easy with pleat making accessory.

        Powerful continuous steam for efficient wrinkle removal

        Powerful continuous steam for efficient wrinkle removal

        Powerful continuous steam is blown through the nozzles, enabling you to remove creases with only a few strokes.

        Safe to use on all garments

        Safe to use on all garments

        The steamer is safe to use on all fabrics. It is a great solution for delicate fabrics like silk and cashmere.

        Technical Specifications

        • Fast crease removal

          Continuous steam
          32  g/min
          Power
          1600  W
          Ready to use
          <1  min
          Variable steam
          5  levels
          Variable steam levels
          Yes
          Vertical steam
          Yes
          Voltage
          220-240  V

        • Easy to use

          Safe on all ironable fabrics
          Even delicates like silk
          Water tank capacity
          1600  ml
          Detachable water tank
          Yes
          Integrated power plug
          Yes
          Silicone steam hose
          Yes
          Tap water suitable
          Yes

        • Scale management

          Descaling and cleaning
          Easy De-calc

        • Accessories included

          Brush
          Yes
          Glove for extra protection
          Yes
          Pleat maker
          Yes
          Adjustable double pole
          Yes
          Garment hanger w trouser clips
          Yes

        • Guarantee

          2 year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

        • Green efficiency

          Product packaging
          100% recycable
          User manual
          100% recycled paper

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Go to parts and accessories

        Accessories for this product

        See all accessories
              Awards

              Reviews

              Be the first to review this item

              • Compared to the predessesor model GC506

