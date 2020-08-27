  • 2yrs warranty

    What kind of baking tin can I use in my Philips Airfryer?

    If you would like to know what kind of baking tin to use in your Philips Airfryer, please find the answer below.

    Types of baking tins or moulds to be used in your Philips Airfryer

    You can use any ovenproof dish or mould in the Airfryer, whether it is made of glass, ceramic, metal or silicone. You can also use silicone or paper cupcake cases or moulds to bake cupcakes, muffins or small gratins.

    Note:

    • The baking tin should still leave some space on either side when you place it in the basket to ensure the airflow can pass around it.

    • Never place the baking dish directly in the pan, as this eliminates the airflow in the pan and only the top of the food will be heated. Always place the baking dish in the basket.

    • Always wear oven mitts when you handle the baking tins or moulds. The baking tins or moulds and your Philips Airfryer basket become very hot.

    Maximum sizes of baking tins that can be used in your Philips Airfryer:

    Round baking tins or moulds:

    *Airfryer models HD921x, HD922x, HD923x, HD925x, HD962x, HD964x:
    Maximum diameter of 16 cm / 6.3 inches or less and a height of 6 cm / 2.4 inches.

    *Airfryer model HD924x:
    Maximum diameter of 19 cm / 7.5 inches or less and a height of 7 cm / 2.8 inches.

    *Airfryer models HD963x, HD965x:
    Maximum diameter of 19.5 cm / 7.7 inches or less and a height of 7 cm / 2.8 inches.

    Square baking tins or moulds:

    *Airfryer models HD921x, HD922x, HD923x, HD925x, HD962x, HD964x:
    Maximum size of 16 x 16 cm / 6.3 x 6.3 inches (L x W) on the outer edges and a height of 6 cm / 2.4 inches.

    *Airfryer model HD924x:
    Maximum size of 19x19 cm / 7.5 x 7.5 inches (LxW) on the outer edges and a height of 7 cm / 2.8 inches.

    *Airfryer models HD963x, HD965x:
    Maximum size of 19.5x19.5 cm / 7.7 x 7.7 inches (LxW) on the outer edges and a height of 7 cm / 2.8 inches.

    The information on this page applies to the following models: HD9953/00 , HD9955/00 , HD9954/01 , HD9650/93 , HD9861/99 , HD9216/91 , HD9218/51 , HD9742/93 , HD9721/21 , HD9941/00 , HD9950/01 , HD9952/01 , HD9951/01 , HD9904/01 , HD9925/01 , HD9630/21 , HD9651/91 , HD9621/41 , HD9643/17 , HD9216/81 , HD9912/90 , HD9940/00 , HD9620/01 , HD9621/11 , HD9220/66 , HD9240/30 , HD9240/90 , HD9230/20 , HD9230/50 , HD9905/00 , HD9904/00 , HD9225/50 , HD9925/00 , HD9220/50 , HD9220/40 , HD9220/20 . Click here to show more product numbers Click here to show less product numbers

