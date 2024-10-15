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    Philips Support

    What kind of baking tin can I use in my Philips Airfryer?

    Published on 15 October 2024
    To find out which baking accessories fit your Airfryer model, please read the article below.
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    Philips Baking Master Kits

    You can use any ovenproof dish or mould in the Philips Airfryer, whether it is made of glass, ceramic, metal or silicone. You can also use silicone or paper cupcake cups or moulds to bake cupcakes, muffins or small gratins.

    The following Philips Baking Master Kits are available for your Airfryer (also see overview picture): 

    HD9925 Baking master kit for Airfryer size L (compact)
    Models: HD9100, HD9200, HD9212 - HD9219, HD9220 - HD9229, HD9230 - HD9239, HD9250 - HD9255, HD9620 - HD9629, HD9640 - HD9649, HD9720 - HD9729, HD9740 - HD9749, NA110, NA210, NA211, NA220, NA221, NA229, NA320, NA321, NA332, NA150, NA154, NA156

    HD9945 Baking master kit for Airfryer size XL
    Models:  HD9257, HD9260 - HD9263, HD9270, HD9280, NA350, NA351, NA352 NA353, NA550, NA551, NA552 (large basket), NA130, NA230, NA231, NA330, NA331, NA332

    HD9959 Baking master kit for Airfryer size XXL
    Models: HD9285, HD9630 - HD9632, HD9650 - HD9656, HD9750, HD9760 - HD9765, HD9860 - HD9867, HD9870, NA340, NA341, NA342

    HD9956 Family baking kit for Airfryer size XXL Combi
    Models: HD9630 - HD9632, HD9650 - HD9656, HD9750, HD9760 - HD9765, HD9860 - HD9867, HD9875, HD9876 and HD9880

    Philips Baking Master Kits

    Maximum size of baking tins or moulds for your Airfryer

    The baking tin should still leave some space on either side when you place it in the basket to ensure that the air flow can pass around it.

    • Always place the baking dish in the basket.
    • Never place the baking dish directly in the pan, as this eliminates the airflow in the pan and only the top of the food will be heated.
    • Always wear oven mitts when you handle the baking tins or moulds. The baking tins or moulds and your Philips Airfryer basket become very hot.


    Please find the maximum sizes for baking tins or moulds that can be used in your Airfryer below (also see overview picture): 

    Airfryer size S + L (compact)
    Models: HD9100, HD9200, HD9216 - HD9219, HD9220 - HD9229, HD9230 - HD9239, HD9250 - HD9255, HD9620 - HD9629, HD9640 - HD9649, HD9720 - HD9729, HD9740 - HD9749, NA110, NA210, NA211, NA120, NA220, NA221, NA229, NA320, NA321, NA332, NA150, NA154, NA156
    Maximum size: 17 x 16 cm (6.7 x 6.3 inches) on the outer edges
    Maximum diameter: 16 cm (6.3 inches)
    Maximum height: 6 cm (2.4 inches)

    Airfryer size XL with window
    Model: HD9257
    Maximum size: 19 x 18 cm (7.5 x 7.1 inches) on the outer edges
    Maximum diameter: 18 cm (7.1 inches)
    Maximum height: 7 cm/2.8 inches

    Airfryer size XL 
    Models: HD9260 - HD9263, HD9270, HD9280, NA130, NA230, NA231, NA320, NA321, NA332
    Maximum size: 20 x 19 cm (7.8 x 7.5 inches) on the outer edges
    Maximum diameter of 19 cm (7.5 inches)
    Maximum height: 7 cm/2.8 inches

    Airfryer size XXL 
    Models: HD9285, HD9630 - HD9632, HD9650 - HD9656, HD9750, HD9760 - HD9765, HD9860 - HD9867, HD9870, NA340, NA341, NA342
    Maximum size: 21 x 20 cm (8 x 7.7 inches) on the outer edges
    Maximum diameter of 20 cm (7.7 inches)
    Maximum height: 9 cm (3.6 inches).

    Airfryer size XXL Combi
    Models: HD9875, HD9876, HD9880
    Maximum size: 22 x 22 cm (8.8 x 8.7 inches) on the outer edges
    Maximum diameter: 25 cm (9.8 inches)
    Maximum height: 9 cm (3.6 inches)

     

    Airfryer Dual Basket
    Models: NA350, NA351, NA352, NA353, NA550, NA551, NA552
    Maximum size: 18 x 9 cm (7.1 x 3.6 inches) (small basket), 17 x 18 cm (6.7 x 7.1 inches) (large basket)
    Maximum diameter: 9 cm (3.6 inches) (small basket), 17 cm (6.7 inches) (large basket)
    Maximum height: 7 cm (2.8 inches)

    Philips maximum size of baking tins

    The information on this page applies to the following models: NA331/00 , NA462/70 , NA150/00 , NA120/00 , NA342/00 , NA551/00 , HD9957/00 , HD9959/00 , HD9880/90 , HD9285/90 , HD9875/90 , HD9280/90 , HD9953/00 , HD9950/01 , HD9952/01 , HD9951/01 , HD9270/21 , HD9200/21 , HD9955/00 , HD9270/91 , HD9200/91 , HD9260/91 , HD9216/91 , HD9742/93 , HD9721/21 , HD9218/51 , HD9954/01 , HD9656/93 , HD9904/01 , HD9925/01 , HD9941/00 , HD9651/91 , HD9630/21 , HD9621/41 , HD9650/91 , HD9643/17 , HD9216/81 , HD9620/01 , HD9912/90 , HD9940/00 , HD9621/11 , HD9220/66 , HD9240/90 , HD9240/30 , HD9230/50 , HD9230/20 , HD9905/00 , HD9904/00 , HD9225/50 , HD9925/00 , HD9220/50 , HD9220/40 , HD9220/20 . Click here to show more product numbers Click here to show less product numbers

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