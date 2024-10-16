Where is the model and serial number on my Philips Airfryer?
Note: Ensure that the basket and/or pan do not fall out when turning the appliance upside down.
Model Number
Serial Number
The serial number is displayed in two different ways:
1. It can be represented as four numbers. Production year and week (yyww) are printed or stamped on the plate sticker, e.g. 2041 in image A.
2. If there is a bar code sticker on the bottom of the Airfryer, the code printed below the bar code is the serial number. It is a combination of numbers and characters, e.g. 7C1A221213420052 in image B: