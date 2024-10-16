Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Philips Support

    How can I get the HomeID App?

    Published on 16 October 2024
    If you find that your HomeID App is crashing frequently, try the following options one by one: 
    1. Close and restart the HomeID App. 
    2. Ensure that you have installed the latest version of the HomeID App. Check for updates in your App Store. 
    3. Restart your phone.
    4. Empty the cache of your phone (Settings/HomeID/Empty Cache)
    5. As a last option, you can remove and reinstall the HomeID App.
    If none of the above solutions worked, please reach out to your local Philips Customer Support.
    Scan QR below:

    Smartphone and Tablet Requirements

    Apple iOS&#160;
    The NutriU app is compatible with Apple iPhones. You'll need to have a minimum of iOS 14.0 installed.  
     
    Android 
    If you are using an Android Smart device, you will need a minimum of Android 9.0. 
     
    The app can also be run on tablets, but as it is designed for smartphones you might not be able to view it correctly on a tablet. 

    The information on this page applies to the following models: NA331/00 , NA462/70 , NA120/00 , NA130/00 , NA150/00 , NA229/00 , NA342/00 , NA230/00 , NA220/00 , HD9957/00 , HD9959/00 , HD9880/90 , HD9285/90 , HD9875/90 , HD9280/90 , HD9953/00 , HD9950/01 , HD9951/01 , HD9952/01 , HD9270/21 , HD9200/21 , HD9955/00 , HD9270/91 , HD9200/91 , HD9260/91 , HD9216/91 , HD9742/93 , HD9721/21 , HD9218/51 , HD9954/01 , HD9656/93 , HD9925/01 , HD9904/01 , HD9941/00 , HD9651/91 , HD9630/21 , HD9621/41 , HD9650/91 , HD9643/17 , HD9216/81 , HD9620/01 , HD9912/90 , HD9940/00 , HD9621/11 , HD9220/66 , HD9240/30 , HD9240/90 , HD9230/50 , HD9230/20 , HD9905/00 , HD9225/50 , HD9925/00 , HD9220/50 , HD9220/40 , HD9220/20 . Click here to show more product numbers Click here to show less product numbers

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Contact Philips

    We are happy to help you

    Contact Philips

    We are happy to help you

    Looking for something else?

    Discover all Philips Support options

    Support Homepage

    Subscribe to our newsletter


    Exclusive member benefits & promotions

    Enjoy $30 off your first order*

    Receive the latest updates on events

    Early access events

    Members only promotions

    Welcome & birthday offers 

    *
    I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
    What does this mean?

    Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information
    **Terms & conditions apply

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand

    You are about to visit a Philips global content page

    Continue

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.