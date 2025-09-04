2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
Simply follow the guidance below to attach and detach the shaving head (and foil) from your Philips lady shaver. Step numbers correspond to the illustrations below.
Tip: The video below provides additional guidance, however, your model may differ visually from the one shown.
The information on this page applies to the following models: BRL128/00, BRL138/00, BRL149/00. Click here to show more product numbers ›
I have a nickel allergy. Can I use this appliance?
Can I rinse my Philips depilation products with water?
How can I remove and attach the shaving head of my Philips lady shaver?
Should I use my Philips epilator or lady shaver on wet or dry skin?
Can I use my Philips lady shaver in the shower or bath?
How do I clean my Philips lady shaver?
Why does my product take longer to charge than expected?
Where is the model and serial number on my Philips depilation device?
Can I travel with my Philips grooming or beauty product?
How do I charge my Philips lady shaver?
Why is there no adapter provided with the product?
What can I use to charge my USB-charging Philips products?