2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
The information on this page applies to the following models: BRE708/00, BRE728/00, BRE709/00. Click here to show more product numbers ›
Where is the model and serial number on my Philips depilation device?
How do I use the attachments and accessories that come with my epilator?
How do I use the ProGuide attachment?
How do I change the speed settings of my Philips Epilator?
How do I attach the comb to my Philips bikini trimmer?
How do I charge my Philips Epilator?