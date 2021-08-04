  • Free delivery nation wide

  • 2 Year warranty

  • 30 Day free returns

  • 2-7 Days delivery

Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Products
    Get exactly the support you need
    Looking for specific solutions for your product?
    find your model here

    How to use oil in my Philips Airfryer

    If you would like to know about types of oil and how to use oil for cooking in your Philips Airfryer, please find the answer below.

    Instructions about using oil in your Philips Airfryer

    You can use any kind of grilling/baking/roasting or frying oil in your Philips Airfryer. You can also use animal fat.

    Note: Please do not use cold-pressed oil as it burns at high temperatures.

    If you want to add oil to your food, you need to add it to the ingredients before you start air frying. Do not add oil into the Airfryer itself.

    To add oil to home-made potato dishes (such as French fries), follow the steps below:

    1. Peel the potatoes and cut them into the preferred shape.
    2. Soak the potatoes in a bowl with water for at least 30 minutes, take them out and dry them with kitchen paper.
    3. Put half a tablespoon of oil into a bowl. Put the potatoes in the bowl and mix until the potatoes are coated with it.
    4. Using a kitchen utensil or your hands, put the potatoes in the basket of your Airfryer.

    To add oil to larger ingredients (such as drumsticks or meat):

    1. Dry the outside of the food with kitchen paper, if necessary.
    2. Lightly brush oil onto the outside of the food or use oil spray. Only coat with 1 layer. Excess oil will drip into the pan of your Airfryer during the hot air-frying process.

    To add oil to home-made breaded dishes:

    Either mix some oil with your breadcrumbs before you bread the food or spray/brush some oil onto the breaded food afterwards.

    Tip: You can also marinate meat or poultry instead of brushing oil onto the outside.

    Note: Adding oil is only necessary when you prepare homemade dishes from fresh ingredients that have not been pre-treated, such as freshly peeled potatoes or chicken. Adding oil creates a crispy layer on untreated food and improves its taste.

    The information on this page applies to the following models: HD9953/00 , HD9955/00 , HD9270/91 , HD9200/91 , HD9650/93 , HD9861/99 , HD9260/91 , HD9216/91 , HD9742/93 , HD9721/21 , HD9218/51 , HD9954/01 , HD9656/93 , HD9950/01 , HD9952/01 , HD9951/01 , HD9904/01 , HD9925/01 , HD9941/00 , HD9630/21 , HD9651/91 , HD9621/41 , HD9650/91 , HD9643/17 , HD9216/81 , HD9912/90 , HD9940/00 , HD9620/01 , HD9621/11 , HD9220/66 , HD9240/30 , HD9240/90 , HD9230/20 , HD9230/50 , HD9905/00 , HD9904/00 , HD9225/50 , HD9925/00 , HD9220/50 , HD9220/40 , HD9220/20 . Click here to show more product numbers Click here to show less product numbers

    Troubleshooting

    Device (3)
    Apps (2)
    Temperature issues (1)
    Performance (1)

    Search by product number.

    Search terms
    Recommended results
      Where can I find my product number?

      Each product has a unique model number. A model number usually starts with letters followed by series of numbers, e.g. GC6440, 37PFL7403D or SA1300.

       

      There are a few different ways you can locate your model number:
      Look on the box
      Look on the box
      Look inside the product
      Look inside the product
      Look on the product
      Look on the product
      Look on the manual
      Look on the manual
      Sorry, we did not find this product. Please check if you filled in the correct model number. The model number consists out of letters followed by numbers (e.g. HX9903, SP9820). In case the model number does not offer any results, we would like to advise you to reach out to our contact center.
      Search results for {words} ({number} products)

      We found {number} products that are available outside your country, so local promotions may not apply.

      Show products Hide products

      We found more than 1 product.

      Please choose your model based on the last 2 digits of your product number, for example RQ1280/21.

      Product image

      Product description

      Model number

      Back to all products
      Register your product
      Register your product

      Keep track of your product warranty coverage

      Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

      Get easy access to product support

      Register your product

      Subscribe to receive email from Philips - Don’t miss out!

      Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

      Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

      Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.