Are Philips Avent age guidelines important?

2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
The information on this page applies to the following models: SCF075/07 , SCF376/10 , SCF376/20 . Click here to show more product numbers ›
I've read news about soothers and BPA – how do you validate Philips Avent soothers are BPA free?
Is it safe to use discoloured Philips Avent product parts?
What ages is the Avent ultra start soother suitable for?
Are Philips Avent soothers safe for my baby?
Why are Avent teats and soothers made of silicon instead of latex?