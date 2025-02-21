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What are the differences between Philips Avent soothers?

Find out how the Philips Avent ultra start, ultra soft, ultra air soothers and Soothie differ from our regular soothers.

The information on this page applies to the following models: SCF075/07 , SCF376/20 , SCF376/10 . Click here to show more product numbers  ›

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