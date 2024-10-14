How do I sterilise my Philips Avent soother?

You can sterilise Avent ultra start, ultra soft and ultra air soothers in a microwave by using the carry case that comes with the soother.

Follow the instructions below:

Rinse the soother under cold tap water. Add 25 ml (0.9 fl. oz.) of water to the carry case. Put the soother in the case and close the lid. Put the case in the microwave. Turn the microwave on for three minutes at 700 W – 1000 W. Let the case cool down for five minutes. Pour the water out of the case.

Avent soothers other than the ultra start, ultra soft and ultra air (for example, Classic or Freeflow) cannot be sterilised in the carry case. The Classic and Freeflow soothers may get damaged if sterilised in the case.