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How do I sterilise my Philips Avent soother?

You can sterilise an Avent soother by boiling it in water or using the microwave. Find out below how to do so.

The information on this page applies to the following models: SCF075/07 , SCF376/20 , SCF376/10 . Click here to show more product numbers  ›

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