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    • More variety for your fresh homemade pasta More variety for your fresh homemade pasta More variety for your fresh homemade pasta

      Avance Collection Pasta and Noodle Maker Accessory Kit

      HR2490/00

      More variety for your fresh homemade pasta

      Want to enjoy various types of fresh pasta at home easily? These discs are specially designed for using with Philips Avance pasta maker. They make it simpler than ever to create your own favorite fresh pasta from scratch at home.

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      Avance Collection Pasta and Noodle Maker Accessory Kit

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      More variety for your fresh homemade pasta

      Accessory for Avance Pasta maker

      • Shells and Paccheri
      • Shells shaping discs
      • Paccheri shaping discs
      • 2 shaping discs

      Provide 2 different shapes discs:Shells and Paccheri

      There are 2 shaping discs in the pack: shells and paccheri. To create your favorite pasta shape, simply attach one of the shaping discs to your pasta maker. Your pasta maker does all hard work for you. Enjoy fresh and delicious pasta easily at home!

      Specialist discs to create perfect pasta consistently

      The shaping discs is featured with unique design extrustion hole ensuing smooth and consistent output.

      Unique design cutter to ensure best shapes

      Provide a unique design cutter to ensure the pasta in the best shape.

      Detachable parts for easily assemble and clean

      The shaping discs can be quickly assembled and dis-assembled on the appliance with ease.

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        China

      • Design

        Color
        White

      • General specifications

        Number of shaping mouths
        2

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