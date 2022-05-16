2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
Discontinued
HR2401/06
Enjoy fresh homemade pasta & noodle in 15 minutes
Want to make various types of noodle at home easily? Thanks to Philips noodle maker accessory kit, you can make your favorite types of noodle at home with minimum effort.
Chinese Noodle kit
Angel hair accessory
Flatwide accessory
The extrusion holes are elaborately designed and made to shape specific type of noodle and ensure the bouncy texture.
Chinese noodle kit includes shaping discs for making angel hair and flatwide.
There is specially designed cleaning tool matching the shaping discs that makes cleaning an easy one-push job.
3.8
of 5
17
Reviews
16/05/2022
Australia
Verified buyer
eazy to clean
love the machine it permit the feature of my kitchen only this it could improve on is a thicker spaghetti i have if there any extras
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HR2403/06 Pasta and Noodle Maker Accessory
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HR2403/06 Pasta and Noodle Maker Accessory
JenJ
20/02/2015
Australia
Amazing, it is so easy to use.
Love this machine, it makes making pasta so easy. You can make up your own flavours. Pasta does not stick together. Wow is all I can say. Buy it you wont be disappointed.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HR2403/06 Pasta and Noodle Maker Accessory
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HR2403/06 Pasta and Noodle Maker Accessory
Sonia
11/11/2014
Australia
Big investment, worth every cent - amazing machine, easy to clean
Have been waiting for this to come onto the market, and it is worth the wait. Awesome design, easy to clean, and incredible to put the flour in, add the liquid and 4 minutes later watch really perfect pasta come out the front. Makes very generous amounts, they are dry so don't stick together and are easy to cook. Cant recommend this highly enough. We eat gluten free, and have used a bean flour with success.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HR2403/06 Pasta and Noodle Maker Accessory
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HR2403/06 Pasta and Noodle Maker Accessory