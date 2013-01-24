Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • Free delivery on orders over $100 for all orders placed via www.philips.com.au

    Avance Collection

    Pasta and Noodle Maker Accessory Kit

    HR2491/00
    Overall rating / 5
    • More variety for your fresh homemade pasta More variety for your fresh homemade pasta More variety for your fresh homemade pasta
      -{discount-value}

      Avance Collection Pasta and Noodle Maker Accessory Kit

      HR2491/00
      Overall rating / 5

      More variety for your fresh homemade pasta

      Want to enjoy various types of fresh pasta at home easily? These discs are specially designed for using with Philips Avance pasta maker. They make it simpler than ever to create your own favorite fresh pasta from scratch at home. See all benefits

      Suggested retail price: $29.95

      Avance Collection Pasta and Noodle Maker Accessory Kit

      More variety for your fresh homemade pasta

      Want to enjoy various types of fresh pasta at home easily? These discs are specially designed for using with Philips Avance pasta maker. They make it simpler than ever to create your own favorite fresh pasta from scratch at home. See all benefits

      More variety for your fresh homemade pasta

      Want to enjoy various types of fresh pasta at home easily? These discs are specially designed for using with Philips Avance pasta maker. They make it simpler than ever to create your own favorite fresh pasta from scratch at home. See all benefits

      Suggested retail price: $29.95

      Avance Collection Pasta and Noodle Maker Accessory Kit

      More variety for your fresh homemade pasta

      Want to enjoy various types of fresh pasta at home easily? These discs are specially designed for using with Philips Avance pasta maker. They make it simpler than ever to create your own favorite fresh pasta from scratch at home. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all pasta-maker

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Avance Collection

        Avance Collection

        Pasta and Noodle Maker Accessory Kit

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Register

        Subscribe to our newsletter

        More variety for your fresh homemade pasta

        Accessory for Avance Pasta maker

        • Macaroni and Rigatoni
        • Macaroni shaping disc
        • Rigatoni shaping disc

        Provide 2 different shapes discs: Macaroni and Rigatoni

        There are 2 shaping discs in the pack: Macaroni and Rigatoni. To create your favorite pasta shape, simply attach one of shaping discs to your pasta maker. Your pasta maker does all hard work for you. Enjoy fresh and decilious pasta easily at home!

        Specialist discs to create perfect pasta consistently

        The shaping discs is featured with unique design extrustion hole ensuing smooth and consistent output.

        Unique design cutter to ensure best shapes

        Provide a unique design cutter to ensure the pasta in the best shape.

        Detachable parts for easily assemble and clean

        The shaping discs can be quickly assembled and dis-assembled on the appliance with ease.

        Technical Specifications

        • Country of origin

          Made in
          China

        • General specifications

          Number of shaping mouths
          2

        • Design

          Color
          White

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            PayPal - payment method

            Help with your online order

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Returns, Replace, Refunds and Cancellations