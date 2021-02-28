Search terms

    Eco Collection

    Wake up to the new Philips Eco Collection**

    The world’s first breakfast set made with Bio-based plastics* from used cooking oil. A better planet starts with a better breakfast.
     
     
    *Main body made from 100% PP plastic from used cooking oil and other plant waste, certified on a mass-balance basis. (BioPP is up to 94% of total plastic).
    **Only Toaster and Kettle are available in Australia and New Zealand

    Philips Eco Conscious edition, made to perform, breakfast set, HD5120

    Discover the Philips Eco Conscious Edition

    Philips Eco Conscious edition, kettle

    Kettle

     

    Get your favorite wake up beverage quick and easy every morning

    Discover now ›
    Philips Eco Conscious edition, Toaster

    Toaster

     

    Make your toast exactly how you like it every morning

    Discover now ›
    Philips Eco Conscious edition, breakfast set

    Eco Collection

     

    The ultimate breakfast set

    Elegant style, impeccable performance and lower carbon footprint thanks to its Bio-based plastic. A small step towards a greener future

    The world’s first breakfast set made from used cooking oil

    Breakfast set, product video

    Philips Eco Conscious edition, with bio-based material

    Help us put virgin plastics to rest with a Breakfast set made from used cooking oil and other plant waste. Used cooking oil can end up polluting the water and damaging our nature. But it does not need to be that way. In fact, used oil can become a resource – Bio-based plastics*. With this breakthrough innovation, we aim to avoid plastics made from fossil fuels and instead rely on what we already have.
     
    *Main body made from 100% PP plastic from used cooking oil and other plantwaste, certified on a mass-balance basis. (BioPP is up to 94% of total plastic).

    Philips has planted a tree as a gift for the customer who purchases from the Philips Eco Collection.
     
    Together, let's make out planet greener!

     

    The customer can scan the QR code on the package box to see the tree, and track its growth!

     

    Philips collaborates with EcoMatcher to run this Tree Planting campaign.

    Philips Eco Conscious edition, made to perform, breakfast set, HD5120

    Dive into our collection

    Breakfast set, product video

    Philips Eco Conscious edition, made for any home, breakfast set

    Made for any home

    With our collection's modern and minimalistic design, sustainability never looked so stylish. Our nature-inspired range uses calm colors and natural materials and finishes that will look great in any kitchen.

    Philips Eco Conscious edition, recycled materials, breakfast set

    Recycled materials

    Believe it or not, but we convert used cooking oil and other plant waste into Bio-based plastics*. How cool is that!

    Philips Eco Conscious edition, everyday use, breakfast set

    Built to last, for everyday use

    We not only produce sustainably, we produce to last. All our products are carefully manufactured with recyclable and durable material. Built to last.

    Philips Eco Conscious edition, made to perform, breakfast set

    Made to perform

    Make every morning fast and efficient. Save time and limit your waste in the kitchen with the Philips Eco Collection.

    The ultimate breakfast set

    One important step in our plan that's built to last.

    Learn more about our sustainability journey

    More on Eco Collection

    Get answers to the most frequently asked questions

    What is Bio-based material?

    Bio-based material means a material that is composed of biological products or renewable domestic agricultural materials (including plant, animal, and marine materials) or foresty materials or an intermediate feedstock. It takes only years to be produced and usually needs CO2 for its production process, which is taken out of the air and reducing therefore global warming.

    What is fossil-based material?

    Fossil-based material means a material made from petrochemicals. It was a biobased material, but within hundreds of million years converted via  fossils into crude oil, which can exhaust, as only a certain volume is available on the earth. So is not sustainable and not suitable for circular economy as it takes many million years to be produced and releases CO2 to the air at end of life and contributing negatively to global warming.

    What is the difference bio-based/ fossil-based?

    Main difference between bio-based material and fossil-based material is, that so it takes much more time to produce fossil-based materials, so that it can exhaust easily, what makes it less sustainable, whereas bio-based materials can be newly produced within years with taking out CO2 from the air, what makes it sustainable.

    What is bio-based PP?

    It is the most common plastics material type in the world, but the main element of the material structure, the carbons, are coming from a bio-based feedstock, mainly from plant origin.

    What is bio-based and fossil-based plastics?

    Carbons are the main structure element to build a plastic material and these are  coming from a bio-based feedstock (mainly Biodiesel from plants) or fossil-based feedstock (crude oil from oil fields). You can use the same production lines for both feedstocks, as the basic material elements, the carbons, are the same.

    What is a renewable PP?

    Renewable PP is a PP, which is capable of being renewed and is not depleted when used as it is part of the circular economy via chemical and mechanical recycling.

    What is Circular economy?

    Circular economy is a system aimed at eliminating waste and the continual use of resources. 

    What is Global warming?

    Global warming is the mainly human-caused rise of the average temperature of the Earth climate system. The largest human influence has been the emission of greenhouse gases such as carbon dioxide, etc. Fossil fuel burning is the dominant source of these gases.

