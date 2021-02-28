Search terms
Shopping cart
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Eco Collection
The ultimate breakfast set
Elegant style, impeccable performance and lower carbon footprint thanks to its Bio-based plastic. A small step towards a greener future
The customer can scan the QR code on the package box to see the tree, and track its growth! Philips collaborates with EcoMatcher to run this Tree Planting campaign.
The customer can scan the QR code on the package box to see the tree, and track its growth!
Philips collaborates with EcoMatcher to run this Tree Planting campaign.
Made for any home
With our collection's modern and minimalistic design, sustainability never looked so stylish. Our nature-inspired range uses calm colors and natural materials and finishes that will look great in any kitchen.
Recycled materials
Believe it or not, but we convert used cooking oil and other plant waste into Bio-based plastics*. How cool is that!
Built to last, for everyday use
We not only produce sustainably, we produce to last. All our products are carefully manufactured with recyclable and durable material. Built to last.
Made to perform
Make every morning fast and efficient. Save time and limit your waste in the kitchen with the Philips Eco Collection.
HD9365/10
HD2640
Bio-based material means a material that is composed of biological products or renewable domestic agricultural materials (including plant, animal, and marine materials) or foresty materials or an intermediate feedstock. It takes only years to be produced and usually needs CO2 for its production process, which is taken out of the air and reducing therefore global warming.
Fossil-based material means a material made from petrochemicals. It was a biobased material, but within hundreds of million years converted via fossils into crude oil, which can exhaust, as only a certain volume is available on the earth. So is not sustainable and not suitable for circular economy as it takes many million years to be produced and releases CO2 to the air at end of life and contributing negatively to global warming.
Main difference between bio-based material and fossil-based material is, that so it takes much more time to produce fossil-based materials, so that it can exhaust easily, what makes it less sustainable, whereas bio-based materials can be newly produced within years with taking out CO2 from the air, what makes it sustainable.
It is the most common plastics material type in the world, but the main element of the material structure, the carbons, are coming from a bio-based feedstock, mainly from plant origin.
Carbons are the main structure element to build a plastic material and these are coming from a bio-based feedstock (mainly Biodiesel from plants) or fossil-based feedstock (crude oil from oil fields). You can use the same production lines for both feedstocks, as the basic material elements, the carbons, are the same.
Renewable PP is a PP, which is capable of being renewed and is not depleted when used as it is part of the circular economy via chemical and mechanical recycling.
Circular economy is a system aimed at eliminating waste and the continual use of resources.
Global warming is the mainly human-caused rise of the average temperature of the Earth climate system. The largest human influence has been the emission of greenhouse gases such as carbon dioxide, etc. Fossil fuel burning is the dominant source of these gases.
You are about to visit a Philips global content pageContinue
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.