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    • Hot inside, cool outside Hot inside, cool outside Hot inside, cool outside

      Double Walled Kettle 5000 Double Walled Kettle 5000 Series

      HD9395/90

      Overall rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Hot inside, cool outside

      Hassle-free boiling with our Double Walled Kettle: Lasting warmth, ultimate safety with the double wall and energy efficiency thanks to the cup indicator feature. Inner pot crafted with food-grade stainless steel for hygiene and longevity.

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      Double Walled Kettle 5000 Double Walled Kettle 5000 Series

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      Hot inside, cool outside

      Double wall with seamless interior stainless steel

      • Safe and efficient boiling
      • Powerful in use, refined design
      • Family-sized 1.7L capacity
      Double walled kettle with an insulating layer

      Double walled kettle with an insulating layer

      No need to wait for your kettle's exterior to cool down. Our double walled kettle features an insulating layer, ensuring a cool exterior while maintaining water warmth inside for extended periods.

      Boil dry protection with Strix controller

      Boil dry protection with Strix controller

      The built-in Strix controller ensures that it switches off automatically when empty of water or lifted from its base. This reduces the risk of it boiling dry causing damage and prevent energy wastage.

      Food grade stainless hygiene and anti corrosion

      Food grade stainless hygiene and anti corrosion

      Always enjoy a safe and clean serving. The kettle is made from food grade stainless steel for maximum hygiene and anti corrosion.

      Hygienic, fast boil with food-grade stainless steel pot

      Hygienic, fast boil with food-grade stainless steel pot

      The kettle has a stainless steel inner pot with a wide opening that is designed to boil fast and be easy to clean.

      On/off indicator light

      On/off indicator light

      Elegant On/off light so you can tell at a glance if your kettle is on

      Easy-place with 360-degree base

      Easy-place with 360-degree base

      Simply position the kettle on the base, adjusting it to your preferred direction using the convenient pirouette connector center.

      Cup indicator for energy efficiency

      Cup indicator for energy efficiency

      Contribute to a greener world while saving energy and water. Heat only what you need, aided by the cup indicator for rapid, energy-efficient boiling in under a minute.

      Spring release lid

      Spring release lid

      Effortlessly open your kettle at the touch of a button with the spring release lid.

      Goodbye messy cord with cord winder

      Goodbye messy cord with cord winder

      The cord can be sleekly and easily wrapped around the base of the kettle so you can position your kettle without troublesome cords.

      Large 1.7l capacity for up to 7cups

      Large 1.7l capacity for up to 7cups

      Ideal for serving the whole family or a group. With a 1.7L capacity, our kettle can efficiently boil enough water for up to 7 cups.

      Technical Specifications

      • General Specification

        Primary Material
        Metal
        Capacity Watertank
        1.7 l
        Warranty
        2 years

      • Technical Specifications

        Power
        1850-2200W
        Voltage
        220-240V
        Frequency
        50-60Hz
        Battery Product
        No

      • Safety feature

        Automatic shut-off
        Yes

      • Weight and Dimensions

        Product Length
        15.5cm
        Product Width
        23.05cm
        Product Height
        25.2cm
        Product Weight
        1183.5g
        Package Length
        18.5cm
        Package Width
        24cm
        Package Height
        28cm
        Package Weight
        402.5g

      • Country of Origin

        Produced In
        China

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