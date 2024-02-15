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    • Perfectly crispy toast, hand cut or pre-sliced Perfectly crispy toast, hand cut or pre-sliced Perfectly crispy toast, hand cut or pre-sliced

      Viva Collection Toaster - 2 slice, wide slot, Metal

      HD2650/90

      Overall rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Perfectly crispy toast, hand cut or pre-sliced

      Fully metal toaster with self-centering extra wide slot for even browning regardless of slice thickness. With various browning options and integrated bun rack, you can enjoy perfectly crispy toast, warm pastries, rolls and buns.

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      Viva Collection Toaster - 2 slice, wide slot, Metal

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      Perfectly crispy toast, hand cut or pre-sliced

      Wide slot fits thick, thin, fresh or frozen slices

      • Full metal
      • Bun heating for warming up sandwiches & croissants
      • Extra-wide slots with 8 browning levels
      Removable crumb tray for easy cleaning

      Removable crumb tray for easy cleaning

      Is easy to clean thanks to its removable crumb tray.

      Bun warming rack to warm buns and croissants

      Bun warming rack to warm buns and croissants

      Bun warming rack to warm buns and croissants.

      High lift to safely take out smaller pieces

      High lift to safely take out smaller pieces

      The feature allows you to lift smaller pieces of bread safely

      Extra auto shut-off protection in case of bread jam

      Extra auto shut-off protection in case of bread jam

      Extra auto-off protection protects the product against short circuit

      8 browning settings suit any preference

      8 browning settings suit any preference

      Adjust toasting time for any bread, however you like it.

      Defrost mode

      Defrost mode

      Defrost mode effortlessly toasts frozen bread in one go at the touch of a button.

      Extra wide slot fits thick or thin, fresh or frozen slices.

      Extra wide slot fits thick or thin, fresh or frozen slices.

      The self centering mechanism perfectly centers each slice for even browning, regardless of thickness.

      Reheat mode

      Reheat mode

      Reheat mode warms up previously toasted bread in seconds at the touch of a button

      Cancel button to stop toasting at any time

      Cancel button to stop toasting at any time

      Technical Specifications

      • General Specification

        Primary Material
        Metal
        Product type
        Toaster
        Non-slip feet
        Yes
        Cord length
        85cm (exposed length)
        Cord storage
        Yes
        Warranty
        2 years

      • Technical Specifications

        Power
        950W
        Voltage
        220-240V
        Frequency
        50-60Hz
        Battery Product
        No

      • Safety feature

        Automatic shut-off
        Yes

      • Weight and Dimensions

        Product Length
        17.2cm
        Product Width
        30cm
        Product Height
        20.1cm
        Product Weight
        1552g
        Package Length
        20cm
        Package Width
        33.4cm
        Package Height
        22.1cm
        Package Weight
        504

      • Country of Origin

        Produced In
        China

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