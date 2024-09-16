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    • 10+ foods and drinks with the right temperature 10+ foods and drinks with the right temperature 10+ foods and drinks with the right temperature

      7000 Series Double Walled Kettle

      HD9396/90

      Overall rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      10+ foods and drinks with the right temperature

      Did you know that your favorite drinks, soups and noodles taste better when heated to a certain temperature? Our double walled, temperature control kettle precision heats on the inside, while remaining cool to the touch on the outside.

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      7000 Series Double Walled Kettle

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      10+ foods and drinks with the right temperature

      Easy -to-control with display on handle

      • Safe and efficient boiling
      • Beautiful look, easy use
      • Family-sized 1.7L capacity
      10+ foods and drinks

      10+ foods and drinks

      Teas, coffees, baby food, cocoa, instant noodles and more all benefit from being heated at different temperatures. This temperature control kettle offers 6 temperature settings from 40C to 100C for perfect and safe servings everytime.

      Keep warm function

      Keep warm function

      Once your kettle reaches your desired temperature, our smart keep-warm function maintains the exact water temperature. No need to reboil.

      Safe-to-touch

      Safe-to-touch

      No need to wait for your kettle's exterior to cool down. Our temperature control kettle features a double insulated layer that ensures a constant cool exterior to the touch while maintaining water warmth inside for longer sips of comfort.

      Precision temperature display

      Precision temperature display

      Monitor your chosen temperature and observe it precisely align with your setting in real-time via the intelligent handle display.

      Food-grade stainless steel

      Food-grade stainless steel

      Always enjoy a safe and clean serving. The kettle is made from food-grade stainless steel for maximum hygiene and anti corrosion

      Family-sized 1.7L capacity

      Family-sized 1.7L capacity

      Ideal for serving the whole family or a group. With a 1.7L capacity, our kettle can efficiently boil enough water for up to 7 cups.

      Cord winder

      Cord winder

      The cord can be sleekly and easily wrapped around the base of the kettle so you can position your kettle without troublesome cords.

      Spring release lid

      Spring release lid

      Effortlessly open your kettle at the touch of a button with the spring release lid.

      Cup indicator

      Cup indicator

      Contribute to a greener world while saving energy and water. Heat only what you need, aided by the cup indicator for rapid, energy-efficient boiling in under a minute.

      360-degree base

      360-degree base

      Simply position the kettle on the base, adjusting it to your preferred direction using the convenient pirouette connector center.

      Fast boil, easy clean design

      Fast boil, easy clean design

      The kettle has a stainless steel inner pot with a wide opening that is designed to boil fast and be easy to clean.

      Boil dry protection

      Boil dry protection

      The built-in Strix controller ensures that it switches off automatically when empty of water or lifted from its base. This reduces the risk of it boiling dry causing damage and prevent energy wastage.

      Technical Specifications

      • General Specification

        Primary Material
        Metal
        Capacity Watertank
        1.7 l
        Warranty
        2 years

      • Technical Specifications

        Power
        1850-2200W
        Voltage
        220-240V
        Frequency
        50-60Hz
        Battery Product
        No

      • Safety feature

        Automatic shut-off
        Yes

      • Weight and Dimensions

        Product Length
        15.5cmm
        Product Width
        23.05cm
        Product Height
        25.2cm
        Product Weight
        1232.5g
        Package Length
        18.5cm
        Package Width
        24cm
        Package Height
        28cm
        Package Weight
        385.5g

      • Country of Origin

        Produced In
        China

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