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    • Enjoy hot drinks in no time Enjoy hot drinks in no time Enjoy hot drinks in no time

      Series 3000 Plastic kettle

      HD9318/00

      Overall rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Enjoy hot drinks in no time

      The new Philips plastic kettle with 1.7 L capacity, automatic lid opening and light indicator gives you the opportunity to easily make your favorite drink in no time.

      See all benefits

      Series 3000 Plastic kettle

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      Enjoy hot drinks in no time

      Family-size 1.7L capacity, perfect for everyone

      • 1.7 L
      • Spring lid
      • Light indicator
      Flat heating element for fast boiling

      Flat heating element for fast boiling

      A concealed stainless steel heating element ensures fast boiling and easy cleaning.

      Multi safety system against boil-dry

      Multi safety system against boil-dry

      Multi safety system against boil-dry, with auto-switch off when the water is ready.

      Pilot light indicates when the kettle is switched on

      Pilot light indicates when the kettle is switched on

      Elegant indicator light incorporated in the power switch illuminates when the kettle is turned on.

      Easy-to-read water level indicator

      Easy-to-read water level indicator

      The water level is easy to read with an indicator located on one side of the kettle.

      A cup indicator to boil only the water you need

      A cup indicator to boil only the water you need

      Enabling consumers to boil the amount of water they need, and therefore saving up energy and water, contributing to a better environment.

      Spring lid with large opening for cleaning

      Spring lid with large opening for cleaning

      A push-button lid opens smoothly at the touch of a button, avoiding steam contact. The large opening simplifies cleaning.

      Easy refilling through lid or spout

      Easy refilling through lid or spout

      The kettle can be filled through the spout or by opening the spring lid.

      Cordless kettle with 360° pirouette base

      Cordless kettle with 360° pirouette base

      The cordless kettle sits on a 360° pirouette base for easy lifting and replacing.

      Cord winder for easy adjustment and storage

      Cord winder for easy adjustment and storage

      The cord can be wrapped underneath the base, so it's the right length for any kitchen and easily stored away.

      Removable filter captures limescale particles

      Removable filter captures limescale particles

      The removable and washable anti-calc filter gives you clear water for perfect drinks.

      Strix controller

      UK-designed Strix controller provides multi safety system against boil-dry, with auto switch off when ready or when lifted from the base.

      Technical Specifications

      • General Specification

        Primary Material
        Plastic
        Capacity Watertank
        1.7l
        Smart home compatibility
        No
        Warranty
        2 years

      • Technical Specifications

        Power
        2020
        Voltage
        230
        Frequency
        50-60

      • Safety feature

        Automatic shut-off
        Yes

      • Weight and Dimensions

        Product Length
        16
        Product Width
        23.2
        Product Height
        25.3
        Product Weight
        0.9
        Package Length
        19.2
        Package Width
        22.8
        Package Height
        25.3
        Package Weight
        1.22

      • Country of Origin

        Produced In
        China

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