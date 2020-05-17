Home
      Feel that bass

      Rock your sounds with bigger bass. These wireless on-ear headphones boast a BASS boost button, so you can pump it up whenever you like. You get up to 29 hours play time, quick charging, and stylish matte colors to choose from. See all benefits

        Feel that bass

        • 32mm drivers/closed-back
        • On-ear
        • Compact folding
        • Up to 29 hours play time
        Great sound isolation from the closed-back design

        Great sound isolation from the closed-back design

        BASS boost button. Stronger bass at a touch

        These on-ear headphones boast powerful 32 mm neodymium acoustic drivers that give you crisp sound and rich bass. When you want more, simply press the BASS boost button and you'll feel the difference instantly.

        29 hours play time. USB-C charging

        You get up to 29 hours play time from a 2-hour charge via USB-C. If you start running low on power, a quick 15-minute charge will keep the music playing for another 4 hours.

        Lightweight, adjustable cushioned headband

        Available in stylish matte colorways, these on-ear headphones boast a cushioned headband that's so light you'll barely feel it. The soft ear cups are clearly marked for left/right ears, and can be angled until they feel just right.

        Flat-fold design for easy storage

        Roll with the bass. The ear cups fold flat and swivel inward, for easy storage in your pocket or bag. Just fold them up and you're ready to go.

        Multi-function button. Easily control music and calls

        Don't like the current track? Skip it with a long press. Want to reject a call? A simple button-press takes care of that. Smart Bluetooth pairing means these earphones remember the last devices they were paired with.

        Smart pairing. Automatically find Bluetooth devices

        One long press of the multi-function button gets these wireless Bluetooth headphones ready to pair. Once they're paired, the headphones remember the last device they were paired with.

        Compact foldable design for easy portability

        Real compact foldable which is excellent for travel and let you tacke your music anywhere.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Impedance
          32 Ohm
          Speaker diameter
          32 mm
          Sensitivity
          110 dB (1K Hz)
          Frequency range
          20 - 20,000 Hz
          Maximum power input
          30 mW
          Driver type
          Dynamic

        • Connectivity

          Bluetooth version
          5.0
          Supported codec
          SBC
          Maximum range
          Up to 10  m
          Bluetooth profiles
          • A2DP
          • AVRCP
          • HFP
          Type of wireless transmission
          Bluetooth
          Wireless
          Yes
          Microphone
          Built-in microphone

        • Convenience

          Type of controls
          Button

        • Design

          Color
          Red
          Wearing style
          Headband
          Foldable design
          Flat

        • Power

          Music play time
          29  hr
          Talk time
          21 hr
          Battery type(Headphones)
          Lithium Polymer (built-in)
          Battery capacity(Headphones)
          250 mAh
          Battery life standby time
          166 hr
          Charging time
          2  hr
          Fast charging time
          15 mins for 4hrs
          Number of batteries
          1 pcs
          Battery weight (Total)
          5.3 g
          Rechargeable
          Yes

        • Accessories

          Charging cable
          USB-C cable
          Quick start guide
          Yes

        • Outer Carton

          Number of consumer packagings
          3
          Length
          21.2  cm
          Width
          17  cm
          Height
          24  cm
          Gross weight
          1.043  kg
          Nett weight
          0.5415  kg
          Tare weight
          0.5015  kg
          GTIN
          1 48 95229 11029 5

        • Product dimensions

          Height
          18.5  cm
          Width
          16.5  cm
          Depth
          4  cm
          Weight
          0.15  kg

        • Packaging dimensions

          Packaging type
          Box
          Number of products included
          1
          Type of shelf placement
          Hanging
          Height
          22.5  cm
          Width
          19.5  cm
          Depth
          5  cm
          Gross weight
          0.286  kg
          Nett weight
          0.1805  kg
          Tare weight
          0.1055  kg
          EAN
          48 95229 11029 8

        • UPC

          UPC
          8 40063 20111 8

