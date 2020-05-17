Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • Feel that bass Feel that bass Feel that bass

      On-ear Wireless Headphones

      TAH4205BL/00

      Feel that bass

      Rock your sounds with bigger bass. These wireless on-ear headphones boast a BASS boost button, so you can pump it up whenever you like. You get up to 29 hours play time, quick charging, and stylish matte colors to choose from.

      See all benefits

      Available in:

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      On-ear Wireless Headphones

      Similar products

      See all Headband

      Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

      All your needs covered in one purchase

      Bundle price

      Skip this

      Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

      Add accessories

      This product
      On-ear Wireless Headphones
      - {discount-value}

      On-ear Wireless Headphones

      Total

      recurring payment

      Register

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      Feel that bass

      • 32mm drivers/closed-back
      • On-ear
      • Compact folding
      • Up to 29 hours play time
      BASS boost button. Stronger bass at a touch

      BASS boost button. Stronger bass at a touch

      These on-ear headphones boast powerful 32 mm neodymium acoustic drivers that give you crisp sound and rich bass. When you want more, simply press the BASS boost button and you'll feel the difference instantly.

      29 hours play time. USB-C charging

      29 hours play time. USB-C charging

      You get up to 29 hours play time from a 2-hour charge via USB-C. If you start running low on power, a quick 15-minute charge will keep the music playing for another 4 hours.

      Lightweight, adjustable cushioned headband

      Lightweight, adjustable cushioned headband

      Available in stylish matte colorways, these on-ear headphones boast a cushioned headband that's so light you'll barely feel it. The soft ear cups are clearly marked for left/right ears, and can be angled until they feel just right.

      Flat-fold design for easy storage

      Flat-fold design for easy storage

      Roll with the bass. The ear cups fold flat and swivel inward, for easy storage in your pocket or bag. Just fold them up and you're ready to go.

      Multi-function button. Easily control music and calls

      Multi-function button. Easily control music and calls

      Don't like the current track? Skip it with a long press. Want to reject a call? A simple button-press takes care of that. Smart Bluetooth pairing means these earphones remember the last devices they were paired with.

      Great sound isolation from the closed-back design

      Great sound isolation from the closed-back design

      Smart pairing. Automatically find Bluetooth devices

      One long press of the multi-function button gets these wireless Bluetooth headphones ready to pair. Once they're paired, the headphones remember the last device they were paired with.

      Compact foldable design for easy portability

      Real compact foldable which is excellent for travel and let you tacke your music anywhere.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Frequency range
        20 - 20,000 Hz
        Speaker diameter
        32 mm
        Impedance
        32 Ohm
        Maximum power input
        20 mW
        Sensitivity
        110 dB (1K Hz)
        Driver type
        Dynamic

      • Connectivity

        Microphone
        Built-in microphone
        Bluetooth version
        5.0 or above
        Wireless
        Yes
        Bluetooth profiles
        • A2DP
        • AVRCP
        • HFP
        Maximum range
        Up to 10  m
        Supported codec
        SBC
        Type of wireless transmission
        Bluetooth

      • Outer Carton

        Length
        21.2  cm
        Number of consumer packagings
        3
        Width
        17  cm
        Gross weight
        1.043  kg
        Height
        24  cm
        GTIN
        1 48 95229 11030 1
        Nett weight
        0.5415  kg
        Tare weight
        0.5015  kg

      • Convenience

        Type of controls
        Button

      • Power

        Rechargeable
        Yes
        Number of batteries
        1 pcs
        Music play time
        29  hour(s)
        Talk time
        21 hr
        Charging time
        2  hour(s)
        Fast charging time
        15 mins for 4hrs
        Battery weight (Total)
        5.3  g
        Battery life standby time
        166 hr
        Battery type(Headphones)
        Lithium Polymer (built-in)

      • Packaging dimensions

        Height
        22.5  cm
        Packaging type
        Box
        Type of shelf placement
        Hanging
        Width
        19.5  cm
        Depth
        5  cm
        Number of products included
        1
        EAN
        48 95229 11030 4
        Gross weight
        0.286  kg
        Nett weight
        0.1805  kg
        Tare weight
        0.1055  kg

      • Product dimensions

        Height
        18.5  cm
        Width
        16.5  cm
        Depth
        4  cm
        Weight
        0.15  kg

      • Accessories

        Quick Start Guide
        Yes
        Charging cable
        USB-C cable

      • Design

        Color
        Blue
        Wearing style
        Headband
        Foldable design
        Flat
        Ear coupling material
        Synthetic leather
        Ear fitting
        On-ear
        Earcup type
        Closed-back

      • UPC

        UPC
        8 40063 20112 5

      Badge-D2C

      Get support for this product

      Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

      Suggested products

      Recently viewed products

      Reviews

      Be the first to review this item

      • Battery life of playtime is approximate and may vary depending on application condition.

      Subscribe to our newsletter


      Exclusive member benefits & promotions

      Enjoy $30 off your first order*

      Receive the latest updates on events

      Early access events

      Members only promotions

      Welcome & birthday offers 

      *
      I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
      What does this mean?

      Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information
      **Terms & conditions apply

      Discover 
      MyPhilips

      Keep track of your product warranty coverage

      Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

      Get easy access to product support

      Register now

      By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

      I understand

      You are about to visit a Philips global content page

      Continue

      Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.