2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
Discontinued
SHE3205BK/00
Rich bass, clear sound
Designed for optimal fit and comfort, the SHE3205 earphones feature 14.2mm drivers and bass vent for rich bass & clear sound. Built-in mic let you easily switch between music & calls. A choice of 6 vibrant colors to match your Apple watch.
14.2mm drivers/ open-back
Earbud
The design is based on ear geometry for comfortable wear and snug fit for everyone.
The built-in microphone lets you easily switch from music listening to taking phone calls - easily, so you’ll always stay connected with what matter most to you.
Neodymium is the best material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, providing a better bass response and higher overall sound quality.
3.6
of 5
10
Reviews
Andy2018
06/05/2018
Australia
The best earphones I ever had
The sound was very good compared with other in-ear headphones. It has a big cable, so it will not mess up every time. They are very comfortable to wear, you almost don´t feel them. And I had never the problem that they felt out. Please see also the positive reviews on Amazon. The only issue is, that they are not anymore available and that's a pity because I did not find any comparable alternative (without bluetooth). Would be happy if Philips could start the production again.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHE3205BK In-Ear Headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHE3205BK In-Ear Headphones
RossA
05/03/2018
United Kingdom
Impressed
I bought these as a stop gap while my usual headphones were being replaced for the second time under warranty. I was amazed to find out that even though these cost a quarter of the price of my usual ones they actually sound way better - so I am keeping them for daily use. I like the simple design, flat cable and clearly marked left and right.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHE3205WT In-Ear Headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHE3205WT In-Ear Headphones
HEADPHONES
02/02/2018
United Kingdom
just amazing great features
i brought these headphones and they are amazing they have great bass. but i wish they made it in wireless. it has a really nice design/look. they look like apple headphones but i think they are better! :) :) :) :) :) five star I REALLY RECOMMEND THESE
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHE3205WT In-Ear Headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHE3205WT In-Ear Headphones