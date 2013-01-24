Home
    In-Ear Headphones

    SHE3205BK/00
    Rich bass, clear sound
      Rich bass, clear sound

      Designed for optimal fit and comfort, the SHE3205 earphones feature 14.2mm drivers and bass vent for rich bass & clear sound. Built-in mic let you easily switch between music & calls. A choice of 6 vibrant colors to match your Apple watch. See all benefits

        Rich bass, clear sound

        Designed for ear geometry comfort fit

        • 14.2mm drivers/ open-back
        • Earbud
        14.2mm speaker drivers for rich bass and clear sound

        Quality 14.2mm speaker drivers with neodymium magnet delivers rich bass and clear sound.

        Built-in microphone switches you from music to phone calls

        The built-in microphone lets you easily switch from music listening to taking phone calls - easily, so you’ll always stay connected with what matter most to you.

        Flexi-Grip design for durability

        A soft, flexible part connecting the housing and the cable, protects the cable connection from damage even if bended heavily.

        Neodymium magnets enhance bass performance

        Neodymium is the best material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, providing a better bass response and higher overall sound quality.

        Designed for ear geometry comfort fit

        The design is based on ear geometry for comfortable wear and snug fit for everyone.

        Technical Specifications

        • Design

          Color
          Black

        • Sound

          Acoustic system
          open
          Magnet type
          Neodymium
          Impedance
          32  ohm
          Maximum power input
          30  mW
          Sensitivity
          107  dB
          Speaker diameter
          14.2  mm
          Frequency response
          8 - 24 000  Hz

        • Connectivity

          Cable Connection
          two-parallel, symmetric
          Cable length
          1  m
          Connector
          3.5  mm
          Finishing of connector
          nickel plated
          Type of cable
          copper

