I've used these for years. Yes they don't last long (depending on how well you take care of them) , but honestly, the quality of the audio is awesome. The Music that plays on it does give it a crisp clear sound, and you can really some bass in them, they really do pack a bit. I use this for music listening and producing, and I love it. It'd have to be one of my favourite earphones in the world. Shame they don't sell the 3205's anymore.. The downside is that it's not exactly the most comfortable piece of earphones, but you can't really expect much of that. The cable can tend to be annoying when it tangles up cause you do have to straighten it out. Otherwise, I'd recommend this to anyone that wants a good balance of clear quality audio and decent bass sound, whether for listening or for music producing, definitely good choice.