2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
Discontinued
SHE3205BL/00
Rich bass, clear sound
Designed for optimal fit and comfort, the SHE3205 earphones feature 14.2mm drivers and bass vent for rich bass & clear sound. Built-in mic let you easily switch between music & calls. A choice of 6 vibrant colors to match your Apple watch.
14.2mm drivers/ open-back
Earbud
The built-in microphone lets you easily switch from music listening to taking phone calls - easily, so you’ll always stay connected with what matter most to you.
A soft, flexible part connecting the housing and the cable, protects the cable connection from damage even if bended heavily.
The design is based on ear geometry for comfortable wear and snug fit for everyone.
3.6
of 5
10
Reviews
Andy2018
06/05/2018
Australia
The best earphones I ever had
The sound was very good compared with other in-ear headphones. It has a big cable, so it will not mess up every time. They are very comfortable to wear, you almost don´t feel them. And I had never the problem that they felt out. Please see also the positive reviews on Amazon. The only issue is, that they are not anymore available and that's a pity because I did not find any comparable alternative (without bluetooth). Would be happy if Philips could start the production again.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHE3205BK In-Ear Headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHE3205BK In-Ear Headphones
RossA
05/03/2018
United Kingdom
Impressed
I bought these as a stop gap while my usual headphones were being replaced for the second time under warranty. I was amazed to find out that even though these cost a quarter of the price of my usual ones they actually sound way better - so I am keeping them for daily use. I like the simple design, flat cable and clearly marked left and right.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHE3205WT In-Ear Headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHE3205WT In-Ear Headphones
HEADPHONES
02/02/2018
United Kingdom
just amazing great features
i brought these headphones and they are amazing they have great bass. but i wish they made it in wireless. it has a really nice design/look. they look like apple headphones but i think they are better! :) :) :) :) :) five star I REALLY RECOMMEND THESE
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHE3205WT In-Ear Headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHE3205WT In-Ear Headphones