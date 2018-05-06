ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

30-day return

Free delivery from $150

All series

  • Single product shot
  • Product detail photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Packaging photograph
  • Single product shot
  • Product detail photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Packaging photograph

Discontinued

In-Ear Headphones

SHE3205WT/00

3.6

| (10) Reviews

Available in

Black
Black
Blue
Blue
White
White

Rich bass, clear sound

Designed for optimal fit and comfort, the SHE3205 earphones feature 14.2mm drivers and bass vent for rich bass & clear sound. Built-in mic let you easily switch between music & calls. A choice of 6 vibrant colors to match your Apple watch.

See all benefits

Designed for ear geometry comfort fit

Rich bass, clear sound

  • 14.2mm drivers/ open-back

  • Earbud

14.2mm speaker drivers for rich bass and clear sound

14.2mm speaker drivers for rich bass and clear sound

Quality 14.2mm speaker drivers with neodymium magnet delivers rich bass and clear sound.

Built-in microphone switches you from music to phone calls

Built-in microphone switches you from music to phone calls

The built-in microphone lets you easily switch from music listening to taking phone calls - easily, so you’ll always stay connected with what matter most to you.

Designed for ear geometry comfort fit

The design is based on ear geometry for comfortable wear and snug fit for everyone.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.6

of 5

10

Reviews

3

06/05/2018

Australia

Australia

The best earphones I ever had

The sound was very good compared with other in-ear headphones. It has a big cable, so it will not mess up every time. They are very comfortable to wear, you almost don´t feel them. And I had never the problem that they felt out. Please see also the positive reviews on Amazon. The only issue is, that they are not anymore available and that's a pity because I did not find any comparable alternative (without bluetooth). Would be happy if Philips could start the production again.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHE3205BK In-Ear Headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHE3205BK In-Ear Headphones

05/03/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Impressed

I bought these as a stop gap while my usual headphones were being replaced for the second time under warranty. I was amazed to find out that even though these cost a quarter of the price of my usual ones they actually sound way better - so I am keeping them for daily use. I like the simple design, flat cable and clearly marked left and right.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHE3205WT In-Ear Headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHE3205WT In-Ear Headphones

02/02/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

just amazing great features

i brought these headphones and they are amazing they have great bass. but i wish they made it in wireless. it has a really nice design/look. they look like apple headphones but i think they are better! :) :) :) :) :) five star I REALLY RECOMMEND THESE

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHE3205WT In-Ear Headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHE3205WT In-Ear Headphones

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • $30 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • $30 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.