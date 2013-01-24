Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
Home
$

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2 Year Warranty

    • Free delivery on orders over $100 for all orders placed via www.philips.com.au

    Philips Avent

    Food storage cup

    SCF721/20
    Avent
    Find support for this product
    Overall rating / 5
    Avent
    • Ideal food storage for home and away Ideal food storage for home and away Ideal food storage for home and away
      -{discount-value}

      Philips Avent Food storage cup

      SCF721/20
      Find support for this product

      Ideal food storage for home and away

      Philips Avent food storage cups are versatile, easy to use and designed to grow with your baby. The cups are ideal for storing food both at home and away. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $34.95
      Find similar products

      Philips Avent Food storage cup

      Ideal food storage for home and away

      Philips Avent food storage cups are versatile, easy to use and designed to grow with your baby. The cups are ideal for storing food both at home and away. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all breast-milk-storage

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Food storage cup

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Register

        Subscribe to our newsletter

        Ideal food storage for home and away

        With leak proof lid

        • Set
        For safe storage and transport

        For safe storage and transport

        Philips Avent storage cups have a lid that creates a secure seal for safe storage and transport.

        To track easy dates & contents

        To track easy dates & contents

        To track easily dates and contents.

        To track easily dates and contents

        To track easily dates and contents

        For easy storage.

        An organized fridge & freezer

        An organized fridge & freezer

        For an organized fridge and freezer.

        For use in fridge and freezer

        For use in fridge and freezer

        For maximum flexibility.

        Easy to use and clean

        Easy to use and clean

        Can be used safely in bottle warmer, microwave, dishwasher and sterilizer.

        Includes weaning spoon

        Includes weaning spoon

        To wean your baby home made meals.

        Technical Specifications

        • What is included

          180ml/6oz storage cups
          10 (re-usable)  pcs
          240ml/8oz storage cups
          10 (re-usable)  pcs
          Lids
          20  pcs
          Weaning spoon
          1  pcs

        • Development stages

          Stages
          6 months +

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            PayPal - payment method

            Help with your online order

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order