Philips Avent Food storage cup
Ideal food storage for home and away
Philips Avent food storage cups are versatile, easy to use and designed to grow with your baby. The cups are ideal for storing food both at home and away. See all benefits
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Philips Avent Food storage cup
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Ideal food storage for home and away
With leak proof lid
For use in fridge and freezer
For maximum flexibility.
Easy to use and clean
Can be used safely in bottle warmer, microwave, dishwasher and sterilizer.
Includes weaning spoon
To wean your baby home made meals.
Technical Specifications
-
What is included
- Weaning spoon
-
1
pcs
- 180ml/6oz storage cups
-
10
pcs
- Lids
-
20
pcs
- 240ml/8oz storage cups
-
10 (re-usable)
pcs
-
Development stages
- Stage
-
6 months +
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