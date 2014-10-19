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    • Ideal food storage for home and away Ideal food storage for home and away Ideal food storage for home and away

      Philips Avent Food storage cup

      SCF721/20

      Ideal food storage for home and away

      Philips Avent food storage cups are versatile, easy to use and designed to grow with your baby. The cups are ideal for storing food both at home and away.

      See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Philips Avent Food storage cup

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      Ideal food storage for home and away

      With leak proof lid

      • Set
      For use in fridge and freezer

      For use in fridge and freezer

      For maximum flexibility.

      Easy to use and clean

      Easy to use and clean

      Can be used safely in bottle warmer, microwave, dishwasher and sterilizer.

      Includes weaning spoon

      Includes weaning spoon

      To wean your baby home made meals.

      Technical Specifications

      • What is included

        Weaning spoon
        1  pcs
        180ml/6oz storage cups
        10  pcs
        Lids
        20  pcs
        240ml/8oz storage cups
        10 (re-usable)  pcs

      • Development stages

        Stage
        6 months +
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