    Philips Avent

    Natural baby bottle

    SCF030/27
    Avent
    Easy to combine with breastfeeding
      Philips Avent Natural baby bottle

      SCF030/27
      Easy to combine with breastfeeding

      Our Natural bottle with an ultra soft teat more closely resembles the breast. The wide breast-shaped teat with flexible spiral design and comfort petals allows natural latch on and makes it easy to combine breast and bottle feeding. See all benefits

        Easy to combine with breastfeeding

        Natural latch on

        • 2 Bottles
        • 125ml/4oz
        • Newborn flow teat
        • 0m+
        Natural latch on due to the wide breast shaped teat

        Natural latch on due to the wide breast shaped teat

        The wide breast shaped teat promotes a natural latch on similar to the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding.

        Ultra soft teat designed to mimic the feel of the breast

        Ultra soft teat designed to mimic the feel of the breast

        The teat has an ultra soft texture, designed to mimic the feel of the breast.

        Flexible spiral design combined with comfort petals

        Flexible spiral design combined with comfort petals

        Flexible spiral design, combined with our unique comfort petals to create a flexible teat, allowing for a more natural feed without teat collapse.

        Anti-colic valve designed to reduce colic and discomfort

        Anti-colic valve designed to reduce colic and discomfort

        Anti-colic valve designed to keep air away from your baby’s tummy, to help reduce colic and discomfort.

        Teats with different flow rates available

        Teats with different flow rates available

        The Philips Avent Natural range offers different teat softness and increasing flow rates for every development stage of your baby.

        Ergonomic shape for maximum comfort

        Ergonomic shape for maximum comfort

        Due to the unique shape, the bottle is easy to hold and grip in any direction for maximum comfort, even for baby’s tiny hands.

        Simple to use and clean, quick and easy assembly

        Simple to use and clean, quick and easy assembly

        Wide bottle neck makes filling and cleaning easy. Only a few parts for quick and simple assembly.

        Compatible with the Philips Avent Natural range

        Compatible with the Philips Avent Natural range

        Mix and match our breast pump, bottle and cup parts, and create the product that works for you, when you need it!

        This bottle is BPA free*

        This bottle is BPA free*

        The Philips Avent Natural bottle is made of BPA free* material (polypropylene).

        Technical Specifications

        • Material

          Bottle
          • Polypropylene
          • BPA free*
          Teat
          • Silicone
          • BPA free*

        • What is included

          Baby Bottle
          2  pcs

        • Design

          Bottle design
          • Ergonomic shape
          • Wide neck

        • Ease of use

          Bottle use
          • Easy to hold
          • Easy to assemble
          • Easy to clean

        • Development stages

          Stages
          0-12 months

        • Functions

          Latch on
          • Natural latch on
          • Easy combine breast and bottle
          Teat
          Unique comfort petals, Ultra soft and flexible teat
          Anti-colic valve
          Yes

            • 0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011
            • What colic is, and how it affects babies? Colic is caused in part by swallowing air while feeding, which creates discomfort in a baby’s digestive system. Symptoms include crying and fussing.

