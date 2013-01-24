Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Xenon
    xenon category


    Xenon

    Headlights

    Philips Automotive, your ultimate choice for the road ahead

    • No.1 choice of major car manufacturers
    • Original equipment at highest quality standards
    • 100 years of experience in Automotive
    • Innovator of the automotive lighting industry since 1914
    • Inventor of the Xenon HID lights
    • The choice of all leading car manufacturers
    • Innovator of the automotive lighting industry since 1914
    • Inventor of the Xenon HID lights
    • The choice of all leading car manufacturers
    • Innovator of the automotive lighting industry since 1914
    • Inventor of the Xenon HID lights
    • The choice of all leading car manufacturers
    Icon

    • Feel safe, drive safe

       

      Our lighting solutions give you a precise
      beam of light with maximum output to
      ensure you and other road users are safe.

       

    • Drive with style

       

      Our lighting solutions will give you a more
      intense white or even blue color so you can
      stand out from the crowd.

       

    • Drive with care

       

      Our breakthrough technology provides you
      with more light and less energy
      consumption to help you save costs and
      additional replacements.

       

      WhiteVision Plus
       

      Homogenous white LED effect
       
      WhiteVisionPlus
      Available in:
      D1S, D2S, D2R, D3S, D4S

      X-tremeVision Plus
       

      Up to 150% more vision
      xtremevision-plus
      Available in:
      D1S, D2S, D2R, D3S, D4S

      Vision headlights
       

      Ideal for replacement
      Vision
      Available in:
      D1S, D1R, D2S, D2R, D3S, D3R, D4S, D4R, D5S
      whiteplus-light-color
      whiteplus-beam-performance
      whiteplus-compare
      xtremeplus-light-color
      xtremeplus-beam-performance
      xtremeplus-compare
      vision_light_color
      vision_beam_performance
      vision_comparison

       

       Images for illustration purposes only

      * Light colour: “Up to”; Beam performance: compared to minimum legal standard

      ** Compared to the minimum legal standard

       

       Images for illustration purposes only

      * Light colour: “Up to”; Beam performance: compared to minimum legal standard

      ** Compared to the minimum legal standard

       

       Images for illustration purposes only

      * Light colour: “Up to”; Beam performance: compared to minimum legal standard

      ** Compared to the minimum legal standard

       

      Discover more

      Philips LED

      Discover our new LED ranges

      Learn More

      Philips Driving Recorder

      Your reliable eye-witness

      Learn More

      Store Locator

      Find the closest store