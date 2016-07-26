Search terms
Do you want performance that lasts? Do you dream of style without the compromise of safety?
If your answer is yes then we have the perfect solution for you!
Introducing our latest technology of LED upgrade to date: the Philips LED headlight bulbs boasts an outstanding beam performance of up to 250% brighter light*, stylish cool white light and enhanced lifetime. Since the Philips LED upgrades are designed to replace any standard halogen bulb, they make upgrading your car simpler, easier.
LED upgrade are used to replace your existing Halogen lighting solutions with better lighting technology to increase performance, quality of the light and lifetime.
Reach out to any one of our authorized distributors, garages and retailers for your very own Philips LED headlights today!
|
|
Transform your car lights
Ultinon Essential LED
|
The next level of white light
Ultinon LED
|
Brighter. Whiter. Stronger.
X-tremeUltinon LED Gen2
|
Lifetime
|
Up to 5 years
|
Up to 8 years
|
Up to 12 years
|
Brightness
|
Standard
|
Up to 160%**
|
Up to 250%**
|
Light colour
|
Up to 6,000 K
|
Up to 6,200 K
|
Up to 5,800 K
|
Headlighting portfolio
|
LED-HL [≈H4], [≈H7], [≈H11], [≈HB3/HB4], [≈HIR2]
LED-FOG [≈H8/H11/H16]
|
LED-HL [≈H1], [≈H4] [≈H7], [≈H11], [≈HB3/HB4]
LED-FOG [≈H8/H11/H16]
|
LED-HL [≈H4], [≈H7]
|
|
|
|
Interior:
In each boxes of our turn indicators we provide two CANbus adapters that are necessary to install to ensure that the blinking of the LED remains at the same speed as the conventional lamp. If not installed, the LED blinking will be faster as if one of the bulb is broken.
Remember: always safely attached the CANbus adapter on a metal to avoid movement and damages for your vehicle.
If your car has a dashboard error message, experiences fast flash or goes in limp mode upon installation of an LED bulb, you may consider to purchase and install a Philips CANbus adapter solution.
See below image for installation instructions of the Philips CANbus adapter: