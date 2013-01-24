Home
    Halogen

    Philips Automotive, your ultimate choice for the road ahead

    • No.1 choice of major car manufacturers
    • Original equipment at highest quality standards
    • 100 years of experience in Automotive
    • Innovator of the automotive lighting industry since 1914
    • Inventor of the Xenon HID lights
    oe-seal

    • Feel safe, drive safe

       

      Our lighting solutions give you a precise beam of light with maximum output to ensure you and other road users are safe.

    • Drive with style

       

      Our lighting solutions will give you a more intense white or even blue color so you can stand out from the crowd.

    • Drive with care

       

      Our breakthrough technology provides you with more light and less energy consumption to help you save costs and additional replacements.

      DiamondVision

      Ultimate white 5000K light

      diamondvision package
      Available in:

      H1, H3, H4, H7, H8, H11, HB3, HB4

      Go to catalog
      Beam performance
      diamond vision beam performance
      Light color
      2800 K
      3700 K
      4600 K 
      diamond vision Light color
      Lifetime***
      0 h
        400 h
      <800 h
      Diamondvision Lifetime
      Diamondvision comparison

      CrystalVision

      Bright white 4300K light
      crystalvision package
      Available in:

      H1, H3, H4, H7, H8, H11, HB3, HB4

      Go to catalog
      Beam performance
      crystal vision beam performance
      Light color
      2800 K
      3700 K
      4600 K 
      CrystalVision light color
      Lifetime***
      0 h
        400 h
      <800 h
      Crystalvision Lifetime
      CrystalVision comparison

      WhiteVision Ultra

      Stylish white 4200K light
      whitevision ultra package
      Available in:

      H1, H3, H4, H7, H8, H11, HB3, HB4, HIR2

      Go to catalog
      Beam performance
      whitevision ultra performance
      Light color
      2800 K
      3700 K
      4600 K 
      whitevision ultra light color
      Lifetime***
      0 h
        400 h
      <800 h
      Whitevision ultra Lifetime
      WhiteVision ultra comparison

      RacingVision

      Up to 150% brighter light*
      racingvision package
      Available in:

      H4, H7

      Go to catalog
      Beam performance
      racing vision beam performance
      Light color
      2800 K
      3700 K
      4600 K 
      RacingVision light color
      Lifetime***
      0 h
        400 h
      <800 h
      RacingVision lifetime
      racingvision comparison

      X-tremeVision G-force

      130% brighter light**
      x-tremevision g-force package
      Available in:

      H1, H3, H4, H7, H11, HB3, HB4, HIR2

      Go to catalog
      Beam performance
      x-tremevision g-force performance
      Light color
      2800 K
      3700 K
      4600 K 
      x-tremevision g-force light color
      Lifetime***
      0 h
        400 h
      <800 h
      x-tremevision g-force lifetime
      X-tremeVision G-force comparison

      LongLife EcoVision

      Lifetime up to 3000 hours****
      longlife ecovision package
      Available in:

      H1, H3, H4, H7, H11

      Go to catalog
      Beam performance
      longlife ecovision performance
      Light color
      2800 K
      3700 K
      4600 K 
      Longlife ecovision light color
      Lifetime***
      0 h
      750 h
      3000 h
      Longlife ecovision lifetime
      longlife ecovision comparison

      Images for illustration purposes only
      *Compared to the ECE minimum legal standard

      **Up to

      ***Lifetime differs per type, indication for H7 only

      ****Lifetime differs per type, indication for H4 only

