    Pull off feeding time
    without a hiccup

    Baby Bottles and Bottle Teats

    Number one brand recommended by Mums

    Our baby bottles and bottle teats in a nutshell

    Philips Avent Anti Colic Bottles

    Anti colic bottles

    Easily clean the Philips Avent Anti Colic Bottles

    Wide neck for easy filling and cleaning

    Philips Avent BPA Free Feeding Bottles

    BPA free feeding bottles

    Natural baby bottles

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    From*: $11.95
    Philips Avent Natural Baby Bottle is breastfeeding friendly anti colic
    A few more details
    • Our breast-shaped bottle teats make it easy for you to combine breast and bottle.
    Explore Natural baby bottles

    Anti-colic baby bottles

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    From*: $9.95
    Philips Avent Natural Baby Bottle reduces discomfort and is anti colic
    A few more details
    • Our clinically proven anti colic bottles use a valve system that allows air into the bottle and away from your baby's tummy.
    Explore Anti-colic baby bottles
    * Suggested retail price
    Philips Avent Natural Bottle Teats and Nipples

    Natural nipples


    Find a flow rate to suit your baby's needs
    Explore Natural nipples
    Philips Avent Anti Colic Bottle Teats and Nipples

    Classic+ nipples


    Find a flow rate to suit your baby's needs
    Explore Classic+ nipples

    Bottle feeding essentials

    From: $49.95
    Philips Avent Baby Bottle starter sets
    Explore bottle feeding sets
    Philips Avent Natural Baby Bottle Range

    Explore all baby bottles and nipples ›

    Insider advice to make your choice easier

    • How the right baby bottle can help reduce colic

      Baby bottles and nipples

      How the right baby bottle can help reduce colic

      Read on
    • The busy mum's guide to choosing the best baby bottle and nipple

      Baby bottles and nipples

      The busy mum's guide to choosing the best baby bottle and nipple

      Read on
    Sometimes you need to look further than the regular eye can see. When designing our Natural bottle range we used MRI scans of babies nursing to really understand how they feed."

    Philips Design team

    Baby bottles and nipples

    Baby bottles and nipples ›

    Ease into independent drinking


    Ready to help your little one drink like a grown up? We've made the first step to independent drinking spill-proof. 
    Explore sippy cups
    Number one brand recommended by Mums

    Baby bottles and bottle teats


    Life can throw all sorts of things your way—hunger pangs included. Philips Avent helps you feel prepared for bottle feeding whenever hunger calls with baby bottles that are clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort. Because there's no single way to parent, we created a variety of baby bottles to suit all your needs. Planning on combining breast and bottle? Or exclusively bottle feeding? We have baby bottles and bottle teats to help you pull off feeding time without a hiccup.

     

    Based on December 2018 GemSeek online satisfaction survey conducted among more than 8,000 female users of childcare brands and products in UK, USA, France, Germany, Italy, India, Indonesia, Russia, Brazil and China.

