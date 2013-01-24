Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
2 Year Warranty
Free delivery on orders over $100 for all orders placed via www.philips.com.au
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
Sometimes you need to look further than the regular eye can see. When designing our Natural bottle range we used MRI scans of babies nursing to really understand how they feed."
Life can throw all sorts of things your way—hunger pangs included. Philips Avent helps you feel prepared for bottle feeding whenever hunger calls with baby bottles that are clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort. Because there's no single way to parent, we created a variety of baby bottles to suit all your needs. Planning on combining breast and bottle? Or exclusively bottle feeding? We have baby bottles and bottle teats to help you pull off feeding time without a hiccup.
1 Based on December 2018 GemSeek online satisfaction survey conducted among more than 8,000 female users of childcare brands and products in UK, USA, France, Germany, Italy, India, Indonesia, Russia, Brazil and China.