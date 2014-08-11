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    • Keep your shaver like new Keep your shaver like new Keep your shaver like new
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      Cleaning cartridge

      JC302/51

      Keep your shaver like new

      The cleaning cartridge for the SmartClean system, gives you a convenient way to clean, lubricate and refresh your shaver, for that new shaver feeling every day

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      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $30.95

      Cleaning cartridge

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      Keep your shaver like new

      For all SmartClean systems

      • 2-pack
      • Cleans
      • Lubricates
      • Refreshes
      The active lubrication reduces friction and wear on blades

      The active lubrication reduces friction and wear on blades

      The active lubrication system reduces friction and wear on shaving heads and blades, keeping your shaver performing as new for longer.

      Cleans up to 10x better than water

      Cleans up to 10x better than water

      The DualFiltration system and active lubricationc leave your shaver up to 10 times cleaner than with water alone

      Leaves a fresh scent on your shaving heads

      Leaves a fresh scent on your shaving heads

      The new cartridge liquid for the SmartClean system has a unique formula and a pleasant fragrance. It hygienically cleans your shaver, while leaving a fresh scent on your shaving heads.

      Effectively cleans shavers used with foam and gel

      Effectively cleans shavers used with foam and gel

      The Philips SmartClean system with cleaning cartridges is the first shaver cleaning system that effectively cleans shavers used with foam and gel.

      6 months of convenient cleaning

      6 months of convenient cleaning

      One Philips cleaning cartridge lasts for up to 3 months of weekly usage. This 2-pack gives you 6 months of convenient cleaning.

      For all SmartClean systems

      For all SmartClean systems

      The cleaning cartridges are suitable for all shavers with the SmartClean system.

      Dual Filter system cleans hair, foam and gel

      The Dual Filter system cleans hair, foam and gel. The unique double filter prevents hairs from clogging your shaving heads, maintaining your shaver's excellent performance.

      Removes skin oil from blades for a fresh and hygienic shave

      The patented formula removes skin oil and dirt from the shaver blades, ensuring you get a fresh and hygienic shave every day.

      Technical Specifications

      • Items included

        Cleaning Cartridge
        2  pcs

      • Capacity

        Cleaning Cartridge
        2x 5,75 fl oz / 2x 170 ml
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      • Results are measured by volume of hairs remaining on the shaving head after cleaning, based on the results from Philips internal lab tests and HUT with consumers.

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