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    • Smooth glide, sensitive shave Smooth glide, sensitive shave Smooth glide, sensitive shave
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      Shaver series 7000 Wet and dry electric shaver

      S7710/26

      Smooth glide, sensitive shave

      The Philips series 7000 protects against the key signs of skin irritation. SkinGlide rings with anti-friction coating enable the shaver to glide effortlessly across your face. Its blades cut close and protect skin, even with 3-day stubble.

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      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $349.00

      Shaver series 7000 Wet and dry electric shaver

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      Smooth glide, sensitive shave

      Philips’ no 1 on sensitive skin*

      • SkinGlide Rings
      • GentlePrecisionPRO Blades
      • SmartClick precision trimmer
      • SmartClean System
      SkinGlide rings with anti-friction coating for smooth glide

      SkinGlide rings with anti-friction coating for smooth glide

      Experience a more comfortable shave with anti-friction SkinGlide rings coated with microspheres. Thousands of tiny glass-like rounded spheres reduce friction and surface resistance between the shaver and the skin. This gives the shaver a smooth, easy glide and helps protect against skin irritation.

      Blades protect skin and cut close even with 3-day stubble

      Blades protect skin and cut close even with 3-day stubble

      Our updated cutting system has skin protection technology, designed to only cut hair not skin. V shaped blades guide the skin away from the blades for a close smooth shave - even on 3-day stubble.

      5 direction flex heads follow contours with less pressure

      5 direction flex heads follow contours with less pressure

      Our shaver heads flex easily in 5 directions, gently following all the contours of the face and neck. Less pressure is needed to shave closely and skin stress is minimized.

      Intuitive display with 3-level battery indicator

      Intuitive display with 3-level battery indicator

      The shaver's intuitive display shows relevant information, enabling you to get the best performance out of your shaver: 3-level battery indicator - cleaning indicator - battery low indicator - replacement head indicator - travel lock indicator

      50 minutes of cordless shaving

      50 minutes of cordless shaving

      The energy-efficient, powerful lithium-Ion battery system gives you two convenient options: Charge it for an hour for up to 50 minutes of shaving time, or a quick charge for one full shave. All Shaver series 7000 models are designed to operate only in cordless mode to ensure safety in wet environments.

      Shaver can be rinsed clean under the tap

      Shaver can be rinsed clean under the tap

      Simply open the shaver head to rinse it thoroughly under the tap.

      Comes with a 2-year guarantee

      Comes with a 2-year guarantee

      We back this Philips shaver with a 2-year guarantee. Our Series 7000 shavers are designed for performance and durability.

      Even-up your mustache and sideburns

      Even-up your mustache and sideburns

      Refine and define your mustache and sideburns with the SmartClick precision trimmer—and complete your look with ease.

      Keep your shaver like new with SmartClean

      Keep your shaver like new with SmartClean

      At the touch of a button, SmartClean cleans, lubricates and charges your shaver, keeping it performing at its best.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Pouch
        Travel pouch
        SmartClick
        Precision trimmer
        SmartClean
        • Cleans
        • Charges
        • Lubricates
        • Cleaning cartridge (included)

      • Software

        Software update
        Philips offers relevant software updates for a period of 2 years after the date of purchase

      • Power

        Battery type
        Lithium-ion
        Charging
        • 1 hour full charge
        • Quick charge 5 min for 1 shave
        Run time
        50 min / 17 shaves
        Automatic voltage
        100-240 V
        Stand-by power
        0.15  W
        Max power consumption
        5.4  W

      • Design

        Handle
        Ergonomic grip & handling
        Frame color
        Argus bronze
        Front color
        White matt

      • Service

        2-year guarantee
        Yes
        Replacement head
        Replace every 2 yrs with SH70

      • Shaving Performance

        Contour following
        5-direction DynamicFlex Heads
        SkinComfort
        • SkinGlide Rings
        • SkinProtection System
        • AquaTec Wet & Dry
        Shaving system
        GentlePrecisionPRO Blades

      • Ease of use

        Wet & Dry
        Wet and dry use
        Cleaning
        Fully washable
        Display
        • 3 level battery indicator
        • Battery low indicator
        • Cleaning indicator
        • Replace shaving heads indicator
        • Travel lock indicator
        Operation
        • Cordless use
        • Unplug before use

      What's in the box?

      Packaging Photograph

      Other items in the box

      • SmartClick precision trimmer
      • Cleaning cartridge
      • SmartClean system
      Badge-D2C

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      • Philips' no.1 on sensitive skin - compared to other Philips shavers

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