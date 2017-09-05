Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2 Year Warranty

    • Free delivery on orders over $100 for all orders placed via www.philips.com.au

      Great tasting fried food  

      Enjoy delicious meals and snacks from our largest, most powerful Airfryer.

       

      Twin TurboStar technology circulates high-powered hot air to cook as crispy as deep-fried and up to 90% less fat* Simply the healthier way to fry.

      Avance-collection

      Airfryer XXL

      HD9651/91

      Reviews

      Be the first to review this item

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $549.00
      *Compared to fresh chips prepared in a conventional Philips fryer.

      Avance collection

      Airfryer XXL

      HD9651/91

       

      • Our fastest, most powerful Airfryer
      • Removes up to twice the amount of fat*
      • Twin TurboStar technology removes fat from foods
      • Fits a whole chicken or 1.4 kg of fries
      • Fry, bake, grill and roast
      • Digital display with 5 preset cooking programs
      • Keep Warm mode for flexible serving time
      • QuickClean basket with non-stick mesh cleans up in 90 seconds
      • Airfryer XXL recipes included

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $549.00
      *1 kg pork belly, compared to Kitchen Chef HF-898

      • Specification highlights

        • Included

          Double layer

        • Product features

          • Automatic shut-off
          • Cord storage
          • Digital touchscreen
          • Dishwasher safe
          • Ready signal
          • Temperature control
          • Keep warm function
          • Recipe book & App
          • Preset program
          • QuickClean basket
          • Advanced Rapid Heat

      • Specifications

        Accessories
        Accessories
        Included
        • Double layer
        Design and finishing
        Design and finishing
        Material of main body
        • Plastic
        Color of control panel
        • Black
        Accessories included
        Accessories included
        Double layer
        • Yes
        LED Display
        • Yes
        Recipe booklet
        • Yes
        Patented Rapid Air
        • Yes
        General specifications
        General specifications
        Time control
        • Up to 60 minutes
        Temperature control
        • 40 - 200 °C
        Preset cooking function
        • Yes
        Cool wall exterior
        • Yes
        Integrated cord storage
        • Yes
        Dishwasher safe
        • Yes
        Automatic shut-off
        • Yes
        Cord storage
        • Yes
        Ready signal
        • Yes
        On/off switch
        • Yes
        Power-on light
        • Yes
        Product features
        • Automatic shut-off
        • Cord storage
        • Digital touchscreen
        • Dishwasher safe
        • Ready signal
        • Temperature control
        • Keep warm function
        • Recipe book & App
        • Preset program
        • QuickClean basket
        • Advanced Rapid Heat
        Technology
        • Fat Removal technology
        Service
        Service
        2-year worldwide guarantee
        • Yes
        Sustainability
        Sustainability
        Packaging
        • > 90% recycled materials
        User manual
        • 100% recycled paper
        Technical specifications
        Technical specifications
        Power
        • 2225 W
        Programs
        • 5 presets
        Keep warm button
        • Yes
        Instant on/no pre-heat
        • Yes
        Pre-set button
        • Yes
        Save your cooking settings
        • No
        Interface
        • Digital
        Rapid Air technology
        • Yes
        Fat Removal technology
        • Yes
        Basket capacity
        • 1.4 kg
        • 0.8 kg of fries
        Capacity basket
        • 1.4 kg
        Weight and dimensions
        Weight and dimensions
        Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
        • 433x321x315 mm
        Weight of product
        • 8.28 kg
        Design
        Design
        Color
        • Black

      Manuals & Documentation

      Frequently Asked Questions

      Troubleshooting

      Device (4)
      Apps (3)
      Performance (1)
      Noise (1)
      Back to other questions
      Back to other questions

      We love to help you in person

      Register your product

      Find service center

      Search

      Payment

      We accept the following payment methods:
      Visa - payment method
      MasterCard - payment method
      PayPal - payment method

      Help with your online order

      Frequently asked questions
      Terms and conditions
      Search order