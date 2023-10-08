2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
Discontinued
The healthier way to fry*
The Philips Airfryer XXL uses hot air to fry your favorite foods with little or no added oil. New Twin TurboStar technology is designed to remove fat from the food, making this the healthier way to fry for you and your family.
Fat Removal technology
Rapid Air technology
black, 1.4 kg
+ Double layer acc.
Eat healthier dishes with excess fat removed from food. The Philips Airfryer is the only Airfryer with Fat Removal Technology that separates and captures excess fat. Enjoy delicious food that’s crispy on the outside and tender on the inside with maximum taste and minimum fat.
Yes, you can cook family-size meals in the new Airfryer XXL. It's full-size capacity makes cooking a large, delicious meal easy. You can cook a whole chicken or even up to 1.4 kg of fries to satisfy hungry family or friends. Serve up to six portions with the large 7.3L capacity pan.
With our handy Keep Warm mode, you can enjoy your meal when you're ready. It will keep your food warm and at the ideal temperature for up to 30 minutes.
Awards
4.7
of 5
521
Reviews
94%
recommend this product
gregmac
08/10/2023
Australia
Verified buyer
Pleasant Surprise
Have never owned an air fryer previously and whilst still learning to use this appliance have found it easy to use and very effective and efficient in cooking the meals to date. Have found it to be handier than using the electric oven and much easier to clean and maintain.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Premium HD9650/93 Airfryer XXL
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Premium HD9650/93 Airfryer XXL
Jetti14
11/09/2023
Australia
Verified buyer
Great appliance
Does everything so well. So easy to use and Clean & Cooks quickly
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Premium HD9650/93 Airfryer XXL
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Premium HD9650/93 Airfryer XXL
Rachel 12345
07/05/2023
Australia
Verified buyer
Easy peasy
Kids are cooking. Fantastic drawer. Less likely to scorch my benchtop
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Premium HD9650/93 Airfryer XXL
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Premium HD9650/93 Airfryer XXL
Compared to other Philips Dual Basket Airfryers
Compared on fat content of chicken and pork versus a deep fat fryer and wok frying
Compared to French fries and chicken drum sticks in a conventional oven
Rapid Air Technology increases the ariflow speed in the basket by 7 times, compared to airflow speed in a Philips Viva Airfryer with flat bottom
Compared to fresh fries prepared in a conventional Philips fryer