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    • Baking master kit Baking master kit Baking master kit
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      Baking Master Kit

      HD9952/01

      Overall rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Baking master kit

      With this special Philips airfryer baking master kit, you can make all your favorite baking recipes. Master how to bake delicious cakes, bread and cook gratin, quiche and much more, in an easy, quick and healthy way.

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      Baking Master Kit

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      Baking master kit

      Accessories and tips to master Airfryer baking

      • Baking Master kit
      • 1x baking accessory
      • 9x silicone muffin cups
      • 1x recipe booklet
      Booklet to master baking skills

      Booklet to master baking skills

      Booklet with chef's tips, beginner's recipe and Airfryer cooking times is included

      Dishwasher-safe parts for easy cleaning

      Dishwasher-safe parts for easy cleaning

      You can safely put these Airfryer baking accessory and muffin cups in your dishwasher making them even easier to re-use!

      Non-stick baking accessory perfectly fit into Airfryer XXL

      The Philips baking accessory is also great for cooking stews, ratatouille, frittata, lasagna, gratin, meats with sauces and other dishes. Enjoy!

      9 silicon muffin cups to enjoy different baking dishes

      Removing your muffins or cupcakes from these Airfryer muffin cups is easy due to the flexible material. The crinkled edges make your muffin cups look even better! Made from odorless silicone, you can reuse these Airfryer muffin cups over and over again!

      Technical Specifications

      • Product Compatibility

        Compatible with
        HD9630, HD9750, HD9650, HD9651, HD9652, HD9653, HD9654, HD9762, HD9765, HD9860, HD9861, HD9863, HD9867, HD9870

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions of packaging (LxWxH)
        240 x 240 x 90  mm
        Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
        220 x 210 x 75  mm
        Weight of product
        0.506  kg

      • General specifications

        Dishwasher safe
        Yes

      • Accessories included

        9x Muffin cups
        Yes
        Baking accessory
        Yes
        Baking tray
        Yes
        Booklet
        Yes

      • Sustainability

        Packaging
        > 90% recycled materials
        User manual
        100% recycled paper

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      Accessories

      • Premium Airfryer XXL

        HD9651/91

      • Premium Airfryer XXL

        HD9650/91

      • Premium Airfryer XXL

        HD9630/21

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