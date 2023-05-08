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    • Grill Kit XXL Grill Kit XXL Grill Kit XXL

      Airfryer Accessory Grill Kit XXL

      HD9959/00

      Overall rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Grill Kit XXL

      With this special Philips Airfryer Grill Kit, you can make all your favorite grilling recipes. Master how to grill delicious meat and vegetables in an easy, quick and healthy way.

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      Airfryer Accessory Grill Kit XXL

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      Grill Kit XXL

      Accessories to master Airfryer grilling

      • Grill plate
      • 6 Skewers
      Grill plate accessory

      Grill plate accessory

      Get perfectly grilled fish, meat and vegetables thanks to the grill plate and its unique pierced surface with typical ridges.

      Easy cleaning and storing

      Easy cleaning and storing

      You can safely put these Airfryer grilling plate and skewers in your dishwasher making them even easier to re-use!

      6 skewers to make special grilled recipes

      6 skewers to make special grilled recipes

      Use these skewers to make vegetable or meat shaslicks.

      Daily inspiration for new recipes

      Daily inspiration for new recipes

      Endless inspiration with Philips NutriU recipes from our expert chefs an millions of users to expand your cooking repertoire. The more you use NutriU, the more personalized recommendations you get.*

      Double layer cooking

      Double layer cooking

      The grill accessory can be used as a double layer to increase the cookig capacity! Simply put your favorite foods like burger patties, vegetables, chicken drumsticks, and more above and below the grill plate to maximise your Airfryer's cooking space.

      Technical Specifications

      • General Specification

        Primary Material
        Aluminum Alloy
        Dishwasher safe parts
        Yes

      • Technical Specifications

        Number in pack
        1
        Energy Efficiency rating
        N/a
        Battery Product
        No

      • Compatibility

        Included Accessories 1
        6 skewers
        Included Accessories 2
        Grill Plate

      • Weight and Dimensions

        Product Length
        209
        Product Width
        213
        Product Height
        65
        Product Weight
        0.37 kg
        Package Length
        215
        Package Width
        215
        Package Height
        80
        Package Weight
        0.53 kg

      • Country of Origin

        Produced In
        China

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