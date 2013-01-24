Home
    Grill master kit
      Grill master kit

      With this special Philips airfryer grill master kit, you can. See all benefits

        Grill master kit

        Accessories and tips to master Airfryer grilling

        • Grill Master kit
        • 1x grill bottom
        • 6x skewers
        • 1x recipe booklet
        Booklet to master grilling skills

        Booklet to master grilling skills

        Booklet with chef's tips, beginner's recipe and Airfryer cooking times is included

        Dishwasher-safe parts for easy cleaning

        You can safely put these Airfryer grilling bottom and skewers in your dishwasher making them even easier to re-use!

        Non-stick grill bottom perfectly fit into Airfryer XXL

        Get perfect and healthier grilled fish, meat and vegetables thanks to the XXL grill bottom and its unique pierced surface with typical ridges. Thanks to its non-stick surface, food releases effortlessly and the grill bottom is easy to clean.

        6 skewers to make special grill dishes

        Use the skewers to make vegetable or meat shaslicks.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sustainability

          Packaging
          > 90% recycled materials
          User manual
          100% recycled paper

        • Weight and dimensions

          Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
          225 x 229 x 19,2  mm
          Dimensions of packaging (LxWxH)
          240 x 240 x 90  mm
          Weight of product
          0.233  kg

        • Accessories included

          Booklet
          Yes
          6 skewers
          yes
          Grill bottom
          yes

        • Product Compatibility

          Compatible with
          Philips Airfryer XXL: HD963x and HD965x

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

