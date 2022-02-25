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    • Grill master kit Grill master kit Grill master kit
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      Airfryer XXL Accessory Kit

      HD9951/01

      Overall rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Grill master kit

      With this special Philips airfryer grill master kit, you can.

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      Airfryer XXL Accessory Kit

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      Grill master kit

      Accessories and tips to master Airfryer grilling

      • Grill Master kit
      • 1x grill bottom
      • 6x skewers
      • 1x recipe booklet
      Booklet to master grilling skills

      Booklet to master grilling skills

      Booklet with chef's tips, beginner's recipe and Airfryer cooking times is included

      Dishwasher-safe parts for easy cleaning

      You can safely put these Airfryer grilling bottom and skewers in your dishwasher making them even easier to re-use!

      Non-stick grill bottom perfectly fit into Airfryer XXL

      Get perfect and healthier grilled fish, meat and vegetables thanks to the XXL grill bottom and its unique pierced surface with typical ridges. Thanks to its non-stick surface, food releases effortlessly and the grill bottom is easy to clean.

      6 skewers to make special grill dishes

      Use the skewers to make vegetable or meat shaslicks.

      Technical Specifications

      • Product Compatibility

        Compatible with
        HD9630, HD9750, HD9650, HD9651, HD9652, HD9653, HD9654, HD9762, HD9765, HD9860, HD9861, HD9863, HD9867, HD9870

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions of packaging (LxWxH)
        240 x 240 x 90  mm
        Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
        225 x 229 x 19,2  mm
        Weight of product
        0.233  kg

      • Accessories included

        6 skewers
        yes
        Booklet
        Yes
        Grill bottom
        yes

      • Sustainability

        Packaging
        > 90% recycled materials
        User manual
        100% recycled paper

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      Accessories

      • Premium Airfryer XXL

        HD9651/91

      • Premium Airfryer XXL

        HD9650/91

      • Premium Airfryer XXL

        HD9630/21

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