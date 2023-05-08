Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • Baking Kit XXL Baking Kit XXL Baking Kit XXL

      Airfryer Accessory Baking Kit XXL

      HD9957/00

      Overall rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Baking Kit XXL

      With this special Philips airfryer baking kit, you can make all your favorite baking recipes. Master how to bake delicious cakes, bread and cook gratin, quiche and much more, in an easy, quick and healthy way.

      See all benefits

      Airfryer Accessory Baking Kit XXL

      Similar products

      See all Airfryer accessories

      Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

      All your needs covered in one purchase

      Bundle price

      Skip this

      Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

      Add accessories

      This product
      Airfryer Accessory
      - {discount-value}

      Airfryer Accessory

      Baking Kit XXL

      Total

      recurring payment

      Register

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      Baking Kit XXL

      Accessories to master Airfryer baking

      • Baking tray (2.5L)
      • 9 Silicone muffin cups
      XXL baking accessory

      XXL baking accessory

      With the Philips Airfryer XXL baking kit, you can make all your favorite baking recipes. The 2.5L capacity is great for cooking stews, ratatouille, frittata, lasagna, gratin, meats with sauces and other dishes. Enjoy!

      Diswasher-safe parts for easy cleaning

      Diswasher-safe parts for easy cleaning

      You can safely put these Airfryer baking accessory and muffin cups in your dishwasher making them even easier to re-use!

      9 silicone muffin cups for different dishes

      9 silicone muffin cups for different dishes

      Removing your muffins or cupcakes from these Airfryer muffin cups is easy due to the flexible material. The crinkled edges give make your muffin cups look even better! Made from odorless silicone you can reuse these Airfryer muffin cups over and over again!

      Daily inspiration for new recipes

      Daily inspiration for new recipes

      Endless inspiration with Philips NutriU recipes from our expert chefs an millions of users to expand your cooking repertoire. The more you use NutriU, the more personalized recommendations you get.*

      Technical Specifications

      • General Specification

        Primary Material
        Aluminum Alloy

      • Technical Specifications

        Number in pack
        1
        Energy Efficiency rating
        N/a
        Battery Product
        No

      • Weight and Dimensions

        Product Length
        208
        Product Width
        205
        Product Height
        90
        Product Weight
        0.38 kg
        Package Length
        208
        Package Width
        205
        Package Height
        90
        Package Weight
        0.52 kg

      • Country of Origin

        Produced In
        China

      Badge-D2C

      Get support for this product

      Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

      Suggested products

      Recently viewed products

      Reviews

      Be the first to review this item

      • Visit www.Philips.com/NutriU to see if NutriU is available in your country.

      Payment

      We accept the following payment methods:

      Visa - payment method
      MasterCard - payment method
      PayPal - payment method

      Help with your online order

      Online Store Support
      Terms and conditions
      Search order
      © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

      Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.