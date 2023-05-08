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HD9957/00
Baking Kit XXL
With this special Philips airfryer baking kit, you can make all your favorite baking recipes. Master how to bake delicious cakes, bread and cook gratin, quiche and much more, in an easy, quick and healthy way.See all benefits
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Baking Kit XXL
Total
recurring payment
With the Philips Airfryer XXL baking kit, you can make all your favorite baking recipes. The 2.5L capacity is great for cooking stews, ratatouille, frittata, lasagna, gratin, meats with sauces and other dishes. Enjoy!
You can safely put these Airfryer baking accessory and muffin cups in your dishwasher making them even easier to re-use!
Removing your muffins or cupcakes from these Airfryer muffin cups is easy due to the flexible material. The crinkled edges give make your muffin cups look even better! Made from odorless silicone you can reuse these Airfryer muffin cups over and over again!
Endless inspiration with Philips NutriU recipes from our expert chefs an millions of users to expand your cooking repertoire. The more you use NutriU, the more personalized recommendations you get.*
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