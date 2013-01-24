Search terms
Dual function, Dual protection
Philips 2-in-1 dehumidifier Series 5000 provides premium dehumidification & purification performance, makes drying clothes easier, keeps away from air pollution or common allergens, bringing you a healthier & comfortable living environment. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
2-in 1 Air dehumidifier
Philips shop price
Total:
Automatic dehumidification control allows you to pre-set the humidity level at 40%, 50% , 60%, 70% and 80% room humidity. In auto mode, fan speed will automatically adjust to achieve optimal dehumidification performance.
With simple one-touch control, the appliance can be used in purifier ONLY mode. It operates under auto mode by default. Whenever the current mode of appliance works, it goes to purification ONLY mode when touching the button. Humidity setting and laundry drying mode are off in the purification ONLY mode. This protects you and your family from pollution and allergy all the year round, especially during dry season.
Easily choose 5 different speed settings, from 1 to turbo. Gives you all the flexibility of usage to suit your preference.
The healthy air protect alert lets you know promptly when it is time to replace the filter. If the filter is not replaced promptly, the appliance stops functioning - to avoid ineffective purification. So you are assured of healthier air always. Full water alert warns you when the tank is full and shuts down the appliance to avoid water spillage.
Digital humidity sensor gives accurate and real time feedback on humidity. The compressor and fan perform automatically based on the numerical feedback to protect your home from mold and mildew.
The appliance operates under the highest fan speed in dry laundry mode for drying clothes with ease. Laundry mode reduces the time it takes to dry laundry indoors with the help of your dehumidifier.
When in continuous dry mode, the dehumidifier constantly works with the optimal dehumidifying settings. This mode provides you with a constant clean and comfortable environment.
The 4-step color ring feedback provides real time indoor air quality: Blue=Good air, Blue-violet= Fair air, Red-purple= Unhealthy air, Red= Very unhealthy air.
The appliance operates for a set number of hours and automatically switches off when set time has elapsed.
Vitashield IPS and NanoProtect Filter has a boosted clean air delivery rate up to 270 m3/hr* (according to China GB/T 18801-2015). It can effectively remove ultra-fine particles as small as 20nm. Removes up to 99.9% bacteria and H1N1*.
