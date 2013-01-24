Home
    Series 5000

    2-in 1 Air dehumidifier

    DE5205/70
    Dual function, Dual protection
      Series 5000 2-in 1 Air dehumidifier

      DE5205/70
      Dual function, Dual protection

      Philips 2-in-1 dehumidifier Series 5000 provides premium dehumidification & purification performance, makes drying clothes easier, keeps away from air pollution or common allergens, bringing you a healthier & comfortable living environment.

        Dual function, Dual protection

        2-in-1 premium dehumidifier with purification

        • Dehumidify up to 25L/Day***
        • Particles CADR* 270m³/h
        • Purify ONLY Mode
        • Numerical display
        Automatic dehumidification control with pre-setting

        Automatic dehumidification control with pre-setting

        Automatic dehumidification control allows you to pre-set the humidity level at 40%, 50% , 60%, 70% and 80% room humidity. In auto mode, fan speed will automatically adjust to achieve optimal dehumidification performance.

        Purifier ONLY mode allows you use as purifier in dry season

        Purifier ONLY mode allows you use as purifier in dry season

        With simple one-touch control, the appliance can be used in purifier ONLY mode. It operates under auto mode by default. Whenever the current mode of appliance works, it goes to purification ONLY mode when touching the button. Humidity setting and laundry drying mode are off in the purification ONLY mode. This protects you and your family from pollution and allergy all the year round, especially during dry season.

        5 fan speed setting

        5 fan speed setting

        Easily choose 5 different speed settings, from 1 to turbo. Gives you all the flexibility of usage to suit your preference.

        Healthy air lock for filter replacement and full tank alert

        Healthy air lock for filter replacement and full tank alert

        The healthy air protect alert lets you know promptly when it is time to replace the filter. If the filter is not replaced promptly, the appliance stops functioning - to avoid ineffective purification. So you are assured of healthier air always. Full water alert warns you when the tank is full and shuts down the appliance to avoid water spillage.

        Digital humidity sensor gives numerical feedback on humidity

        Digital humidity sensor gives accurate and real time feedback on humidity. The compressor and fan perform automatically based on the numerical feedback to protect your home from mold and mildew.

        Special dry laundry mode for drying clothes with ease

        The appliance operates under the highest fan speed in dry laundry mode for drying clothes with ease. Laundry mode reduces the time it takes to dry laundry indoors with the help of your dehumidifier.

        Continuous dry mode provides constant optimal environment

        When in continuous dry mode, the dehumidifier constantly works with the optimal dehumidifying settings. This mode provides you with a constant clean and comfortable environment.

        LED color ring gives real time air quality feedback

        The 4-step color ring feedback provides real time indoor air quality: Blue=Good air, Blue-violet= Fair air, Red-purple= Unhealthy air, Red= Very unhealthy air.

        1-9 hour easy-to-set timer

        The appliance operates for a set number of hours and automatically switches off when set time has elapsed.

        VitaShield naturally purifies UFP as small as 0.02microns**

        Vitashield IPS and NanoProtect Filter has a boosted clean air delivery rate up to 270 m3/hr* (according to China GB/T 18801-2015). It can effectively remove ultra-fine particles as small as 20nm. Removes up to 99.9% bacteria and H1N1*.

        Technical Specifications

        • Performance

          CADR (Particle)
          270  m³/h
          Ultra fine particle removal
          as small as 20  nm
          Filters out PM2.5
          99.9*  %
          Filters out H1N1 Virus
          99.9*  %
          Filters out bacteria
          99.9*  %
          Dehumidification rate
          25  L/Day
          Energy Efficiency rate
          Grade A
          Recommended HEPA life time
          12  months
          Sound Power
          Max. 66.9  dB(A)
          Sound Pressure
          Max 52.9  dB

        • Features

          VitaShield IPS
          Yes
          Air Quality feedback
          AQJ ring
          Particle sensor
          Yes
          Modes
          Purifier Only, Auto, Laundry dry, Continuous dry
          Fan speed
          5
          Child lock
          Yes
          Healthy air lock & Alert
          Yes
          Timer
          9  hour(s)
          Light control
          On/Off
          Motor
          DC

        • Design and finishing

          Color(s)
          White
          Color of control panel
          Metallic black
          Control panel type
          Touch panel
          Material of main body
          Plastic
          Wheel type
          One way

        • Technical specifications

          Voltage
          110  V
          Frequency
          50  Hz
          Cord length
          1.8  m
          Power
          355  W
          Water tank
          4  L

        • Weight and dimensions

          Weight of product
          14  kg
          Weight incl. packaging
          16.5  kg
          Dimension of product (LxWxH)
          343×318×617
          Dimension of packaging (LxWxH)
          400*375*685  mm

        • Replacement

          Particle filter
          FY1119/00

        • Country of origin

          Made in
          China

        • Sustainability

          User manual
          100% recycled paper

        • Service

          2-year guarantee
          Yes

