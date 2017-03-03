Search terms
Shopping cart
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
DE5205/70
Breathe the difference
Fill your home with comfortable, clean air. This powerful dehumidifier has been thoroughly tested to eliminate moisture quickly and reliably. Equipped with a HEPA filter, it eliminates odors, bacteria and pollutants, purifying the air.See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
2-in-1 Air purifier and dehumidifier
Total
recurring payment
5 fan speeds and automatic settings deliver the performance and comfort you choose. With an output of up to 25L/day (1), it effectively dehumidifies any room up to 104 m2 to protect you from mold and mildew.
A smart humidity sensor monitors the air and allows you to pre-set the humidity at your preferred level: 40%, 50%, 60%, 70% or 80%. In automatic mode, the fan speed will automatically adjust to achieve the optimal dehumidification performance.
When using the dry laundry mode, simply hang up your clothes and position your dehumidifier at a distance. The appliance operates under the highest fan speed to reduce the time needed to dry laundry indoors.
The key performance indicator of a purifier is CADR (Clean Air Delivery Rate): the clean airflow generated in 1 hour. The higher CADR, the faster the cleaning. The dirtier the room, the higher the CADR must be. This purifier has a CADR of 270 m3/h (2) and it can effectively purify a room of up to 70 m2
Equipped with a HEPA and pre-filter to capture ultra-fine particles as small as 0.02 microns (3), so you are safe from PM2.5, bacteria, virus, pollen, dust, pet dander, gas and other pollutants.
VitaShield technology captures aerosols including those which may contain respiratory viruses. It has been tested independently by airmid health-group to remove up to 99.9% of viruses and aerosols from the air (4). It has also been proven to remove 99.9% of airborne bacteria (5).
A digital display reports the humidity level in real-time with additional indicators for swing function, child lock, timer and mode.
Philips purifiers go through 170 mandatory and strict inspection tests before releasing from factory. They are subjected to rigorous life and durability tests, for continuous operation 24/7.
Switch to the purifier-only mode at the touch of a button. The appliance operates under auto mode by default and cannot be used in combination with the humidity setting and laundry drying mode. This protects you and your family from pollutants and allergens at all times, especially during the dry season.
In continuous dry mode, the dehumidifier constantly works with the optimal dehumidifying settings to provide you with a constant comfortable environment. Attach the hose to drain excess water without emptying the water tank.
A filter alert lets you know when it is time to clean the pre-filter or to replace the HEPA filter. The appliance stops functioning when not replaced, to avoid ineffective purification. In this way you will always be assured of clean air. A water-level alert warns you when the tank is full and automatically shuts off to avoid water spillage.
Country of origin
Weight and dimensions
Design and finishing
Service
Replacement
Sustainability
Performance
Usability
Energy efficiency
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.