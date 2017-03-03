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    • Breathe the difference Breathe the difference Breathe the difference

      Series 5000 2-in-1 Air purifier and dehumidifier

      DE5205/70

      Breathe the difference

      Fill your home with comfortable, clean air. This powerful dehumidifier has been thoroughly tested to eliminate moisture quickly and reliably. Equipped with a HEPA filter, it eliminates odors, bacteria and pollutants, purifying the air.

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      Series 5000 2-in-1 Air purifier and dehumidifier

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      2-in-1 Air purifier and dehumidifier

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      Breathe the difference

      Whole-room dehumidification and air purification

      • Dehumidifies up to 25L/Day
      • Purifies up to 270 m3/h (CADR)
      • Real-time feedback
      • Automatic and manual modes
      Effective in rooms up to 104 m2

      Effective in rooms up to 104 m2

      5 fan speeds and automatic settings deliver the performance and comfort you choose. With an output of up to 25L/day (1), it effectively dehumidifies any room up to 104 m2 to protect you from mold and mildew.

      Automatic dehumidification with 5 settings

      Automatic dehumidification with 5 settings

      A smart humidity sensor monitors the air and allows you to pre-set the humidity at your preferred level: 40%, 50%, 60%, 70% or 80%. In automatic mode, the fan speed will automatically adjust to achieve the optimal dehumidification performance.

      Dedicated dry laundry mode for drying clothes with ease

      Dedicated dry laundry mode for drying clothes with ease

      When using the dry laundry mode, simply hang up your clothes and position your dehumidifier at a distance. The appliance operates under the highest fan speed to reduce the time needed to dry laundry indoors.

      Clean air delivery rate (CADR) of 270 m3/h (2)

      Clean air delivery rate (CADR) of 270 m3/h (2)

      The key performance indicator of a purifier is CADR (Clean Air Delivery Rate): the clean airflow generated in 1 hour. The higher CADR, the faster the cleaning. The dirtier the room, the higher the CADR must be. This purifier has a CADR of 270 m3/h (2) and it can effectively purify a room of up to 70 m2

      HEPA filter captures particles as small as 0.02 micron (3)

      HEPA filter captures particles as small as 0.02 micron (3)

      Equipped with a HEPA and pre-filter to capture ultra-fine particles as small as 0.02 microns (3), so you are safe from PM2.5, bacteria, virus, pollen, dust, pet dander, gas and other pollutants.

      VitaShield captures 99.9% bacteria and viruses (4,5)

      VitaShield captures 99.9% bacteria and viruses (4,5)

      VitaShield technology captures aerosols including those which may contain respiratory viruses. It has been tested independently by airmid health-group to remove up to 99.9% of viruses and aerosols from the air (4). It has also been proven to remove 99.9% of airborne bacteria (5).

      Digital display with real-time feedback

      Digital display with real-time feedback

      A digital display reports the humidity level in real-time with additional indicators for swing function, child lock, timer and mode.

      Thoroughly tested for quality you can trust

      Thoroughly tested for quality you can trust

      Philips purifiers go through 170 mandatory and strict inspection tests before releasing from factory. They are subjected to rigorous life and durability tests, for continuous operation 24/7.

      Purifier-only mode to protect from pollutants and allergen

      Purifier-only mode to protect from pollutants and allergen

      Switch to the purifier-only mode at the touch of a button. The appliance operates under auto mode by default and cannot be used in combination with the humidity setting and laundry drying mode. This protects you and your family from pollutants and allergens at all times, especially during the dry season.

      Continuous dry mode to provide a constant optimal humidity

      Continuous dry mode to provide a constant optimal humidity

      In continuous dry mode, the dehumidifier constantly works with the optimal dehumidifying settings to provide you with a constant comfortable environment. Attach the hose to drain excess water without emptying the water tank.

      Filter replacement and full water tank alert for clean air

      Filter replacement and full water tank alert for clean air

      A filter alert lets you know when it is time to clean the pre-filter or to replace the HEPA filter. The appliance stops functioning when not replaced, to avoid ineffective purification. In this way you will always be assured of clean air. A water-level alert warns you when the tank is full and automatically shuts off to avoid water spillage.

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        China

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimension of packaging (LxWxH)
        405x369x678 mm  mm
        Weight of product
        14  kg
        Dimension of product (LxWxH)
        343×318×617
        Weight incl. packaging
        16.5  kg

      • Design and finishing

        Color(s)
        White

      • Service

        2-year guarantee
        Yes

      • Replacement

        HEPA filter
        FY1119 - Up to 12 months

      • Sustainability

        User manual
        100% recycled paper

      • Performance

        Dehumidification rate (1)
        25 L/Day
        CADR (Particle, GB/T) (2)
        Up to 45 m2
        Dehumidification room size
        Up to 104 m2 (GB/T)
        Purification room size
        270 m3/h
        Filtration
        HEPA, prefilter
        Particle size filtration (3)
        Down to 0.02 microns
        Virus & aerosol filtration (4)
        99.9%
        Bacteria filtration (5)
        99.9%
        Air quality feedback
        Color ring
        Humidity feedback
        Numerical

      • Usability

        Special modes
        • Laundry Dry
        • Continuous Dry
        • Purifier-Only
        Manual speed settings
        1, 2, 3, 4, turbo
        Humidity settings
        40%, 50%, 60%, 70%, 80%
        Cord length
        1.8 m
        Mobility
        4 wheels
        Child lock
        Yes
        Display light
        On/Off
        Timer
        1~9 hour(s)
        Water tank
        4 L

      • Energy efficiency

        Max. power consumption
        355 W
        Stand-by power consumption
        < 1 W

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      • (1) Tested by third party lab according to GB/T 19411-2003 (Tested Conditions: Temperature 35 °C, RH 90%)
      • (2) Tested by third party lab according to GB/T 18801-2015
      • (3) *From the air which passes through the filter, tested with NaCl aerosol by iUTA according to DIN71460-1.
      • (4) Microbial Reduction Rate Test conducted at Airmid Healthgroup Ltd. tested in a 28.5m3 test chamber contaminated with airborne influenza A(H1N1) within 30 mins of operation
      • (5) Tested by third party lab in 30m3 chamber according to GB21551.3-2010, (Staphylococcus albus) 8032 as testing bacteria

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