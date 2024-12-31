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2 year warranty

30-day return

Free delivery from $150

All series

  • Powerful protection for the best performance
  • Powerful protection for the best performance

Genuine replacement filterNanoProtect HEPA

FY1119/30

Powerful protection for the best performance

Powerful protection for the best performance

See all benefits

Genuine Philips filter that fits perfectly

Powerful protection for the best performance

  • Up to 24 months lifetime

  • Filters 99.97% 0.003μm particles

Perfect fit for consistently high performance

Perfect fit for consistently high performance

Genuine Philips filter was designed together with the device itself to ensure a perfect fit which guarantees the continuously smooth operation of the device.

Philips filters ensure that your device works effectively

Philips filters ensure that your device works effectively

Philips air filters go through a set of mandatory and strict inspection tests before releasing from factory. They are subjected to rigorous life and durability tests, for continuous operation 24/7. Our filters are designed to provide the best performance of your Philips purifier until the last day of the filter’s lifespan.

Up to 99.9% virus removal

Up to 99.9% virus removal

The purifier captures aerosols including those which may contain respiratory viruses. Tested independently to remove up to 99.9% of viruses and aerosols from the air. Also tested for coronavirus (8).

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. (1) Recommended lifetime is calculated based on the Philips users’ average usage time and the WHO urban outdoor pollution level data. Actual lifetime is impacted by usage environments and frequencies.

  2. (2) Only applicable for selected models with connectivity

  3. (3) Only applicable in those countries where the Philips shop is available

  4. (4) NanoProtect HEPA filter material provides lower air flow resistance than the material from a HEPA H13 filter, enabling a Philips air purifier with NanoProtect to deliver a higher Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) than with an equivalently-sized certified HEPA H13 filter

  5. (5) From the air which passes through the filter, tested with NaCl aerosol by iUTA according to DIN71460-1.

  6. (6) Contingent on the filter being used with AC1711 or 1715 Philips purifier

  7. (7) Microbial Reduction Rate Test conducted at Airmid Health group Ltd. tested in a 28.5m³ test chamber contaminated with airborne influenza A(H1N1).

  8. (8) Microbial Reduction Rate Test at external lab, in a test chamber contaminated with avian coronavirus (IBV) aerosols, with Philips HEPA NanoProtect filter.