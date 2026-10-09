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Air purifier and Air humidifier

Air Purifier (12)

1 - 12 of 12 results
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Air Purifier

  • Philips PureProtect Quiet 2200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Quiet 2200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Quiet 2200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Quiet 2200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Quiet 2200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Quiet 2200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Quiet 2200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Quiet 2200 Series

Philips PureProtect Quiet 2200 Series
Smart Air Purifier

AC2221/13
  • Purifies rooms up to 109m2
  • Our quietest purifier(11)
  • Filter lifetime of 3 years
  • 420 m3/h clean air rate (CADR)
  • HEPA & Active Carbon filter
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  • Philips Air Performer 7000 series
  • Philips Air Performer 7000 series
  • Philips Air Performer 7000 series
  • Philips Air Performer 7000 series
  • Philips Air Performer 7000 series
  • Philips Air Performer 7000 series
  • Philips Air Performer 7000 series
  • Philips Air Performer 7000 series
  • Philips Air Performer 7000 series
  • Philips Air Performer 7000 series
  • Philips Air Performer 7000 series
  • Philips Air Performer 7000 series
  • Philips Air Performer 7000 series

Philips Air Performer 7000 series
2-in-1 Air Purifier and Fan

AMF765/70
  • Purifies rooms up to 70m2
  • 270 m3/h Clean Air Rate (CADR)
  • HEPA & Active Carbon filter
  • Connected to Air+ App
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  • Philips 1000i Series
  • Philips 1000i Series
  • Philips 1000i Series
  • Philips 1000i Series
  • Philips 1000i Series
  • Philips 1000i Series
  • Philips 1000i Series
  • Philips 1000i Series

Philips 1000i Series
Air Purifier for Medium Rooms

AC1715/70
  • Purifies rooms up to 78 ㎡
  • 300 m³/h Clean Air Delivery Rate
  • HEPA & Active carbon filter
  • Smart control with Air+ app
  • Quiet sleep mode with dimmable lights
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  • Philips PureProtect Quiet 2200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Quiet 2200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Quiet 2200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Quiet 2200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Quiet 2200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Quiet 2200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Quiet 2200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Quiet 2200 Series

Philips PureProtect Quiet 2200 Series
Smart Air Purifier

AC2220/10
  • Purifies rooms up to 109m2
  • Our quietest purifier(11)
  • Filter lifetime of 3 years
  • 420 m3/h clean air rate (CADR)
  • HEPA & Active Carbon filter
View product
  • Philips 600i series
  • Philips 600i series
  • Philips 600i series
  • Philips 600i series
  • Philips 600i series
  • Philips 600i series

Philips 600i series
Air purifier

AC0650/10
  • Purifies rooms up to 44 m²
  • Operates at max. 12W
  • 170 m³/h clean air rate (CADR)
  • Connected to the Air+ app
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  • Philips PureProtect Mini 900 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Mini 900 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Mini 900 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Mini 900 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Mini 900 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Mini 900 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Mini 900 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Mini 900 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Mini 900 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Mini 900 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Mini 900 Series

Philips PureProtect Mini 900 Series
Smart Air Purifier

AC0951/13
  • Purifies rooms up to 65 m2
  • 250m3/h clean air rate (CADR)
  • HEPA & Active Carbon filter
  • PM2.5 smart sensor
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  • Philips PureProtect Mini 900 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Mini 900 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Mini 900 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Mini 900 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Mini 900 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Mini 900 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Mini 900 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Mini 900 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Mini 900 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Mini 900 Series

Philips PureProtect Mini 900 Series
Smart Air Purifier

AC0950/10
  • Purifies rooms up to 65 m2
  • 250m3/h clean air rate (CADR)
  • HEPA & Active Carbon filter
  • PM2.5 smart sensor
View product
  • Philips PureProtect Pro 4200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Pro 4200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Pro 4200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Pro 4200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Pro 4200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Pro 4200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Pro 4200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Pro 4200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Pro 4200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Pro 4200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Pro 4200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Pro 4200 Series

Philips PureProtect Pro 4200 Series
Smart Air Purifier

AC4220/12
  • Purifies rooms up to 156 m2
  • 600 m3/h clean air rate (CADR)
  • HEPA & Active Carbon filter
  • PM2.5 and Gas sensors
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  • Philips PureProtect Pro 4200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Pro 4200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Pro 4200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Pro 4200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Pro 4200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Pro 4200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Pro 4200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Pro 4200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Pro 4200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Pro 4200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Pro 4200 Series

Philips PureProtect Pro 4200 Series
Smart Air Purifier

AC4221/11
  • Purifies rooms up to 156 m2
  • 600 m3/h clean air rate (CADR)
  • HEPA & Active Carbon filter
  • PM2.5 and Gas sensors
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  • Philips PureProtect 3200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect 3200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect 3200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect 3200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect 3200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect 3200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect 3200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect 3200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect 3200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect 3200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect 3200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect 3200 Series

Philips PureProtect 3200 Series
Smart Air Purifier

AC3221/13
  • Purifies rooms up to 135 m2
  • 520 m3/h clean air rate (CADR)
  • HEPA & Active Carbon filter
  • 50% quieter purification
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  • Philips PureProtect 3200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect 3200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect 3200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect 3200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect 3200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect 3200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect 3200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect 3200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect 3200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect 3200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect 3200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect 3200 Series

Philips PureProtect 3200 Series
Smart Air Purifier

AC3220/10
  • Purifies rooms up to 135 m2
  • 520 m3/h clean air rate (CADR)
  • HEPA & Active Carbon filter
  • 50% quieter purification
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  • Philips 800i Series
  • Philips 800i Series
  • Philips 800i Series
  • Philips 800i Series
  • Philips 800i Series
  • Philips 800i Series
  • Philips 800i Series
  • Philips 800i Series

Philips 800i Series
Compact Air Purifier

AC0850/70
  • Purifies rooms up to 49 ㎡
  • 190 ㎥/h Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR)
  • 3-layer HEPA & Carbon air filter
  • Monitor air quality using the Philips Air+ app
  • Sleep mode with ultra-quiet operation
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