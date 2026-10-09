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2 year warranty
30-day return
Free delivery from $150
Air purifier and Air humidifier
All series
Air Purifier
Rating
Philips PureProtect Quiet 2200 SeriesSmart Air Purifier
Philips Air Performer 7000 series2-in-1 Air Purifier and Fan
Philips 1000i SeriesAir Purifier for Medium Rooms
Philips 600i seriesAir purifier
Philips PureProtect Mini 900 SeriesSmart Air Purifier
Philips PureProtect Pro 4200 SeriesSmart Air Purifier
Philips PureProtect 3200 SeriesSmart Air Purifier
Philips 800i SeriesCompact Air Purifier
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